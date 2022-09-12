ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Takeaways in the Cardinals' 44-21 loss to the Chiefs

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wt41_0hrW1MVz00

The Arizona Cardinals began the 2022 NFL regular season with a stinker. They fell behind the Kansas City Chiefs 14-0 in the first quarter and eventually lost 44-21.

There was very little good to take away from the game.

What did we learn after one game?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

TE Trey McBride isn't quite ready

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqA2w_0hrW1MVz00

It was a surprise to see the Cardinals’ top pick inactive for the season opener after the optimism coaches have had about seeing him on the field this season.

It makes sense in a way. Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams are better options right now and Stepehn Anderson does things on special teams and has experience.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game McBride still has a bit to improve on mentally. That will come, just not yet.

Cardinals had no answer for Chiefs' offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0O5h_0hrW1MVz00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes basically did whatever he wanted.

They scored touchdowns on their first two drives and only faced one third down.

Mahomes moved around, completed passes and found receivers open all over the field.

Cardinals thwarted by lack of offensive rhythm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krhei_0hrW1MVz00
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

The Cardinals require rhythm to get going offensively.

They went three-and-out on their first possession and were down 14 points.

Whether it was a protection breakdown, a penalty or a guy tripping and falling, they just were unable to make plays.

Top weapons invisible early

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yob6z_0hrW1MVz00
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

The first-half offense was James Conner and Greg Dortch.

Zach Ertz was not targeted in the first half, A.J. Green was targeted once and Marquise Brown twice (he had two catches).

By the end of the game, the Cardinals’ top pass-catching weapons in Ertz, Brown and Green had a total of 14 targets.

A glimpse at Rondale Moore's usage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZvjV_0hrW1MVz00
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Moore was inactive with a hamstring injury but the usage of Greg Dortch in his place suggests the prominent role Kliff Kingsbury promises. Dortch was targeted a team-high nine times and led the team with 7 catches and 63 yards.

He was used on screens and even down the field. Once Moore returns, it could be fun to see him with the ball in his hands.

Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins had struggles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O182U_0hrW1MVz00
Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Simmons is supposed to be a player to erase top pass-catching tight ends like Travis Kelce. Kelce ate him for dinner when matched up against Simmons. He finished with a game-high eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

In fairness, Kelce beats pretty much everyone, but Simmons didn’t have a big game.

Collins had two tackles for loss but also looked lost at times and took a couple of bad angles.

No sacks, few plays on ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBTSX_0hrW1MVz00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals failed to log a sack in the season opener. They only had two pass breakups in the game, both by Marco Wilson.

They did hit Patrick Mahomes six times, but they were unable to impact throws.

Bad practice habits?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12w3Uh_0hrW1MVz00
Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Kliff Kingsbury suggested that the team needs to practice a little better and with a little more urgency.

“We’ve got to practice better, there’s no doubt,” he said postgame. “You can’t say you’re gonna do it on game day and not do it in practice.”

Kyler Murray said it is more about execution, but also alluded to “feeling yourself”, with perhaps the team believing in themselves a little too much.

Cardinals' problem was execution, not composure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtMAb_0hrW1MVz00
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

It was an embarrassing loss, but one thing that didn’t happen was a loss of composure. While many have criticized Kyler Murray for the way he reacts to adversity in games, he and the rest of the team did not panic and did not overreact. They did not sulk. They continued to play and try to get back into the game.

However, they just couldn’t execute. Against a team like the Chiefs, they were going to have to be near-perfect. When they weren’t, they were overmatched with their shorthanded roster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll

The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos bad coaching decision

During Monday night’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett made the perplexing decision to have kicker Brandon McManus attempt a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it with star quarterback Russell Wilson on fourth-and-5. While much of the NFL world blasted Hackett’s...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Kansas City Chiefs#Spotify
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after x-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. former Oregon legend Justin Herbert was delivered a strike in the midsection, leaving him on the ground in some pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers assessed him. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After getting x-rays following the game, it has been revealed that Chargers’ head coach believes Herbert will be okay going forward. They did not reveal the results of the x-rays, but Brandon Staley stated that he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeSean McCoy unleashes verbal tirade on Bill Belichick, shoots down GOAT talk

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches when given an opportunity to lay into coach Bill Belichick and the struggling New England Patriots. Many in the football community believe quarterback Tom Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. Brady left the team in 2020 to join one of the league’s losingest franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl in his first year there.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy