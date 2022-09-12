Read full article on original website
derrick
3d ago
I didn't feel anything but not surprised I believe a major life altering event is right around the corner, Sin is increasing in the land growing darker by the day , America is a habitation of devils rev 18:2
Reply
13
Andrea Kelly
4d ago
Lord Jesus I know that you are soon to returning for your spotless bride lord please forgive me of my sins in Jesus name Amen
Reply(1)
16
Michael Konowicz
4d ago
so many earthquakes all throughout the southeast over the last few weeks --what's happening or about to happen?
Reply(6)
4
Related
WRDW-TV
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today
Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
Bold Predictions For Georgia vs South Carolina
The University of Georgia is a 24.5 point favorite on the road this week as they get set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. We bring you three bold predictions.
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia in less than 48 hours. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was centered 5 km west-northwest, in Reed Creek. Hart...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Earthquake reported near Georgia-South Carolina state line
An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in...
Bear illegally killed in north Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
pickensprogress.com
New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties
The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
Bears caught on camera passing through metro Atlanta front yards
ROSWELL, Ga. — If you’re traveling through the north Georgia mountains, you might expect to see a bear or two casually walking around. If you’re in metro Atlanta, the chance of spotting of a bear is much lower. But after several sightings in the area, that chance isn’t zero.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia ranks 16th as the best state to retire in
ATLANTA – A study conducted by TOP Data found that Georgia ranked in the top 20 best state to retire in due to factors such as safety and affordability. After years of hard work, Americans deserve to retire in a place that offers both a high quality of life and a wide variety of cultural and entertainment activities. To help people decide, market research firm TOP Data has conducted an in-depth analysis to determine which states are the best to retire.
Prominent Atlanta attorney dies in drowning accident off Georgia coast
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A prominent Atlanta attorney has died after he drowned in riptides on the beach at a popular Georgia island. Glynn County fire and rescue confirmed to Channel 2′s sister station Action News Jax that Page Pate drowned at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Poll shows Kemp/Adams race for Georgia Governor is tied
Things are heating up in the Georgia gubernatorial election. A poll by Quinnipiac University shows current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (Republican) at 50% and challenger Stacey Abrams (Democrat) at 48%, within the 2.7% point margin-of-error. The study surveyed 1,278 likely voters throughout the state. According to Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
flagpole.com
Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens
Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
WRDW-TV
MAP: Check when the leaves will change color this fall in our area
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer is slowly coming to its end, and with the official start of fall just around the corner, you might be wondering when you’ll start to see the leaves change color. An interactive map, brought to you by the Smoky Mountains National Park in North...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders make announcement in response to AMC's expected closure
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and leaders in DeKalb and Fulton counties are expected to make an announcement Thursday about metro Atlanta's health care infrastructure. This comes roughly two weeks after Wellstar Health Center said it will close Atlanta Medical Center in November. The governor will be joined by...
WJCL
Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
WRDW-TV
Abortion ranks as top issue among Georgia Latinos, poll finds
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While the economy and crime are the top priorities of Georgia’s Hispanic voters in 2022, abortion has made the list for the first time, according to a recent poll conducted by two of the nation’s Latino civil rights and advocacy organizations. UnidosUS, a Latino...
Comments / 34