ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 34

derrick
3d ago

I didn't feel anything but not surprised I believe a major life altering event is right around the corner, Sin is increasing in the land growing darker by the day , America is a habitation of devils rev 18:2

Reply
13
Andrea Kelly
4d ago

Lord Jesus I know that you are soon to returning for your spotless bride lord please forgive me of my sins in Jesus name Amen

Reply(1)
16
Michael Konowicz
4d ago

so many earthquakes all throughout the southeast over the last few weeks --what's happening or about to happen?

Reply(6)
4
Related
WRDW-TV

Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today

Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Georgia#Atlanta#Arkansas#South Carolina#Weather#Usgs
WJCL

Earthquake reported near Georgia-South Carolina state line

An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
pickensprogress.com

New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties

The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia ranks 16th as the best state to retire in

ATLANTA – A study conducted by TOP Data found that Georgia ranked in the top 20 best state to retire in due to factors such as safety and affordability. After years of hard work, Americans deserve to retire in a place that offers both a high quality of life and a wide variety of cultural and entertainment activities. To help people decide, market research firm TOP Data has conducted an in-depth analysis to determine which states are the best to retire.
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Poll shows Kemp/Adams race for Georgia Governor is tied

Things are heating up in the Georgia gubernatorial election. A poll by Quinnipiac University shows current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (Republican) at 50% and challenger Stacey Abrams (Democrat) at 48%, within the 2.7% point margin-of-error. The study surveyed 1,278 likely voters throughout the state. According to Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim...
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
GEORGIA STATE
flagpole.com

Why Rents and Home Prices Have Gotten So High in Athens

Real estate companies and government agencies use a variety of formulas to track the cost of houses, but lately, in Athens and the rest of the country, they all tell the same story: You can’t afford to buy a house. That’s especially true in Athens, if you’re a family...
ATHENS, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA
WJCL

Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Abortion ranks as top issue among Georgia Latinos, poll finds

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While the economy and crime are the top priorities of Georgia’s Hispanic voters in 2022, abortion has made the list for the first time, according to a recent poll conducted by two of the nation’s Latino civil rights and advocacy organizations. UnidosUS, a Latino...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy