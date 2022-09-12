ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

Georgia man wearing only underwear captured by deputies after stealing truck, sheriff says

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rzld9_0hrW0xhJ00

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A thief is in jail after a half-day hunt in northeastern Georgia.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they captured the suspect who stole a truck and trailer in Hoschton and later crashed off Interstate 85 near Sugar Hill on Thursday, according to WSB-TV.

The suspect was arrested with the help of several law enforcement agencies, K-9 teams and first responders.

JCSO shared photos of the suspect in handcuffs, the trailer and truck in a ditch, and authorities.

In the photo, the suspect is wearing only socks and boxers.

Deputies have not released the name of the suspect at this time.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Gwinnett County officer who hit, killed moped driver was looking at computer while driving

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police Officer Michael Brady is accused of causing a deadly crash while he was driving and looking at his computer at the same time. The accident happened in the intersection of J.White and McEver Road in Hall County early Friday morning as Brady was on his way to work at the police department. Troopers say he didn’t see the moped rider right in front of him. Brady rear-ended Dwayne Claffey, knocking him off his moped.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, GA
City
Hoschton, GA
State
Georgia State
Hoschton, GA
Crime & Safety
Jackson County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Sugar Hill, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underwear#Wsb Tv#K 9#Jcso#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

Fight sends DeKalb high school student to hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Yet another fight broke out Wednesday at a DeKalb County high school where three teens were arrested for fighting Tuesday, leaving a teenager injured. The principal at the school injured her knee trying to break up the fight. Some students at Towers High School say...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Grady is awarded $130M aid package to help increase capacity in wake of AMC closure announcement

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Grady Hospital will get a $130 million aid package to help it handle the expected influx of patients once Atlanta Medical Center closes on Nov. 1. Governor Brian Kemp, along with Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and leaders from area hospitals, made the announcement Thursday morning at the state Capitol.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Tripp Halstead’s Facebook page hacked

The mother of a Jackson County toddler has kept his memory alive through a Facebook page named for him. The Tripp Halstead Updates page has 1.2 million followers who have been getting regular posts since 2012 when a tree limb hit the 2-year-old in the head, while at daycare, causing a traumatic brain injury.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
44K+
Followers
92K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy