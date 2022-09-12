ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

Comments / 4

Related
fox26houston.com

Mother leaves 4-year-old child alone for 6 hours, charged with child abandonment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One mother is facing charges after she left her child alone for several hours in Harris County on Wednesday morning, officials said. According to Harris County Constables Office Precinct 4, deputies responded to the Villas at Foxbrick Apartment Complex, located on the 7200 block of Foxbrick Lane, in reference to a welfare check of a 4-year-old boy.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberty County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Liberty County, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Standoff ends in Hardin with suicidal man surrendering

A Hardin man who was involved in a standoff with law enforcement on Tuesday surrendered peacefully after negotiators with the Liberty County Attorney’s Office coaxed the man from his home on FM 834 near Hardin High School. The standoff began at 3 p.m., around the same time that parents...
HARDIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Family of 3-year-old who was found dead in Liberty County has history with Child Protective Services, DFPS says

LIBERTY COUNTY – Child Protective Services confirmed Monday it is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Liberty County after law enforcement ruled the circumstances surrounding his death as “suspicious.”. “CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Liberty County Sheriff#Kingwood Hospital
KHOU

Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
CROSBY, TX
12NewsNow

Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjas.com

Woodville daycare under investigation has temporarily closed

A daycare in Woodville, which is under investigation by the state following allegation of abuse of children, has voluntarily and temporarily closed. According to Woodville Police Chief Mike McCulley, Texas Child Care Licensing has asked the owner of Early Birds Learning Center to voluntarily close while the investigation is underway, and the owner has done so.
WOODVILLE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Fire destroys storage units in Dayton

Firefighters from nine different departments responded to a fire Thursday afternoon at Superior Storage on FM 1960 in Dayton. The fire appears to have originated in one of the storage units, though the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire completely destroyed an entire row of...
DAYTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Klein Forest High School student charged after making alleged bomb threat that evacuated campus, police say

KLEIN, Texas – Klein Forest High School was evacuated Thursday following a false bomb threat made by a student, district officials with Klein ISD said. In a tweet, the district said the student made a threat to the school, which required the campus to be evacuated. That student is now in police custody and facing a felony charge of terroristic threat, according to Klein ISD Police.
KLEIN, TX
KHOU

Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
CYPRESS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy