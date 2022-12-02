Read full article on original website
Charlotte review – absorbing animation about a remarkable artist, murdered at Auschwitz
This powerful but flawed animation depicts the brilliant German Jewish artist Charlotte Salomon, creator of a remarkable series of quasi-autobiographical gouaches entitled Life? or Theatre?, painted in the period of her exile in Vichy France from 1941 to 1943, before she was taken to Auschwitz and there murdered at the age of 26; the paintings themselves are now held in Amsterdam’s Jewish Museum.
Harry and Meghan news - latest: Duke and Duchess of Sussex accept Ripple of Hope award ahead of Netflix series
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the Ripple of Hope Award at the gala held by the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights in New York on Tuesday night (6 December).Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled via private jet from their home in California and were seen arriving in the city on Monday ahead of the event.They were honoured at the Manhattan gala alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.Meghan echoed Princess Kate’s Boston look with a custom white off-the-shoulder dress...
‘Holy Spider’ Director Ali Abbasi, Star Zar Amir Ebrahimi Rep Denmark in Our International Awards Issue (Exclusive Photos)
The gritty thriller set in the holy Iranian city of Mashhad has earned them both raves
How ‘Fire of Love’ Doc Captured the Larger-Than-Life Spirit of Famed Volcanologists
TheWrap magazine: "The more we learned, and the more imagery we saw, we were just blown away forgive the pun," says director Sara Dosa
‘EO’ Director Had a Secret Weapon to Coax a Great Performance From a Donkey – Carrots
TheWrap magazine: "In difficult moments, carrots work miracles," 84-year-old Polish auteur Jerzy Skolimowski says
Slamdance Film Festival Unveils 2023 Features Lineup; ‘Free LSD’ Set as Closing Film
The Utah festival will run in a hybrid format in late January
Paramount+ Releases ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Trailer
The preview for the film was shown during Brazil's Comic Con Xperience (CCXP)
