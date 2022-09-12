Key West’s Robert James spent his early life on the football field. At 11 years old, the 5’6’’, 110-pound player was initially put at tight end. Eventually he would find his way as a running back. Listen as host Sean McDonald talks to James about his football career. Plus, McDonald recaps last week’s contests, including a successful week for Keys football teams. Also, get the latest on swimming and volleyball in the Keys. And high school baseball doesn’t get underway until next January, but some of the best local players visited Key West to show off their talents to professional scouts.

