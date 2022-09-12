Read full article on original website
Related
keysweekly.com
INAUGURAL BEST OF THE UPPER KEYS AWARDS OPENS WITH VOTING SEPT 16
The time has come to crown the best restaurant, best doctor, best park, best elected official and more in the Upper Keys. This year marks the inaugural Best of the Upper Keys, where the people select the winners with all money raised used to support a local children’s shelter.
keysweekly.com
VACATION RENTAL TALK PACKS KEY WEST CITY HALL
Forcing Key West homeowners to rent their properties for at least 6 months at a time — rather than a month at a time — will do nothing to preserve long-term rentals for full-time workers in Key West. So said scores of real estate agents, vacation rental owners and rental property managers, who shared their concerns with city officials during a three-hour meeting on Sept. 8.
hotelnewsresource.com
Sonnenblick-Eichner Arranges $82 Million Loan to Refinance Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, FL
Sonnenblick-Eichner Company, on behalf of Noble House Hotels & Resorts, has arranged $82.425 million of fixed rate first mortgage financing for the Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, FL. Ocean Key Resort and Spa is a 100-room, full-service, waterfront resort recently honored by Forbes as the Best Luxury...
keysweekly.com
KEYS WEEKLY CELEBRATES 19 YEARS OF LOCAL NEWS & LOCAL OWNERS
We’ve made some epic blunders. Epic. Blunders. Somewhere in the beginning we extended credit to an out-of-town developer who left the Keys owing us nearly $20,000. This represented about a month of operating capital that we didn’t have. Those were the days when the Weekly staff hovered around five full-time employees working out of a one-window commercial space between a laundry and a kayak/bike rental business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
keysweekly.com
MARATHON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BUDGET & MOVES CLOSER TO BOAT RAMP FEES
With a unanimous vote, the Marathon City Council approved Marathon’s tentative tax rate and 2022-2023 budget at its first public hearing ahead of the regularly scheduled city council meeting on Sept. 13. City finance director Jennifer Johnson proposed a tentative millage rate of 2.72 mills – in other words,...
keysweekly.com
COUNTY CONTRACTORS BOARD URGES PUBLIC TO HELP TACKLE HOUSE BILL 735
The clock is still ticking on specialty contractors in the Florida Keys. And though it could not provide a definitive resolution, a Sept. 13 meeting of the Monroe County Contractors’ Examining Board saw plenty of ideas put forward to combat House Bill 735. Passed in 2021, the bill prevents...
Click10.com
2 men accused of trying to travel to Cuba to bring migrants back to South Florida
MARATHON, Fla. – Two men were arrested Monday at a Marathon boat ramp after they tried to travel to Cuba and return to South Florida with migrants, authorities said. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were notified shortly before 5 p.m. that a truck towing a boat was blocking southbound traffic near Mile Marker 56.
Click10.com
Keys gas station clerk turns tables on robber who pulled knife on him, sheriff says
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A gas station clerk in the Florida Keys turned the tables on a robber who threatened to stab him over the weekend, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the clerk drew his own knife instead, stabbing 33-year-old Aaron Vincent Cipollone, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Pair Accused of Attempted Florida Keys-Cuba Human Smuggling Operation: Sheriff
Two men are facing charges after authorities in the Florida Keys said they were trying to travel to Cuba as part of a human smuggling venture. Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, was charged with attempted human smuggling and Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with transporting fuel illegally, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
74-year-old man dies while snorkeling in Florida Keys
A Florida man died Monday during a snorkeling incident in the Florida Keys, according to authorities.
keysweekly.com
SPORTS WRAP: BASEBALL PROSPECTS HIGHLIGHT SKILLS AT SCOUT DAY 2022 IN KEY WEST, FLORIDA
More than a dozen professional and college scouts came out to Rex Weech Field in Key West last Saturday in pursuit of local baseball prospects. Scouts whose territories include Florida, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic started their grueling months-long search for the next generation of talent right here in the Keys. They came from programs including the Mets, Dodgers, Mariners, Blue Jays and Athletics and all were busy jotting down notes on players as young as 13-year-old Jack Niles and 14-year-old Roman Garcia.
keysweekly.com
SPORTS WRAP PODCAST: AN INTERVIEW WITH CONCH LEGEND & NATIONAL CHAMPION ROBERT JAMES
Key West’s Robert James spent his early life on the football field. At 11 years old, the 5’6’’, 110-pound player was initially put at tight end. Eventually he would find his way as a running back. Listen as host Sean McDonald talks to James about his football career. Plus, McDonald recaps last week’s contests, including a successful week for Keys football teams. Also, get the latest on swimming and volleyball in the Keys. And high school baseball doesn’t get underway until next January, but some of the best local players visited Key West to show off their talents to professional scouts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
keysweekly.com
SPORTS WRAP: ALL WINS FOR MONROE COUNTY FOOTBALL
Three high schools are celebrating big wins this week in a rare trifecta of success for Monroe County prep football. The wins themselves couldn’t be more diverse, though. Coral Shores put up huge numbers in a shutout win, Marathon had to grind for its win, fighting mother nature as well as their opponent, and Key West was credited with a win despite being outscored by 20 points.
Comments / 0