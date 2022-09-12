Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Georgia Tech 28. Week 3 comes around for the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as both sides are gearing up for the grueling mid-season stretch. The Rebels are coming off a 59-3 victory over Central Arkansas in a game they completely dominated. However, the Yellow Jackets aren’t some FCS school that Ole Miss can roll over. While they have been somewhat underwhelming given the talent they have, the Yellow Jackets will provide the first big test for the Rebels this year. While the quarterback issue remains unresolved after quality showings by both Jaxson Dart and Luke Altymer over the weekend, head coach Lane Kiffin has a mighty tall task even before the Rebels roll into Atlanta.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO