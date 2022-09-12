Read full article on original website
Daily Mississippian
Overby Center announces fall events
The Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics organizes panel discussions for journalism students and members of the Oxford community and recently announced the schedule for the 2022 fall semester. The first event, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, was a discussion honoring the 50th anniversary of the Title IX Education Amendment....
Lavender Letters: Illuminating the hidden pockets of queer Ole Miss
Editor’s Note: The Lavender Letters, a new monthly series, is a collection of open letters written by members of Ole Miss’ queer community highlighting the many joys and hardships that come with being a member of the LGBTQ+ community in the South — and in particular on this campus. Mary Boyte is the assistant news editor.
Hispanic Heritage Month film series showcases power of world cinema
As the University of Mississippi observes Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated Sept. 15-Oct 15, the Department of Modern Languages looks to spread awareness through the silver screen. Thursday, Sept. 15, marks the beginning of the Hispanic Heritage Fall 2022 Film Series. In collaboration with the Center for Inclusion and Cross-Cultural Engagement...
50 years later: Title IX and moving towards equitability in athletics
Keith Carter, University of Mississippi vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, Yolette “Coach Yo” McPhee-McCuin, women’s basketball head coach, Rita Igbokwe, a senior center on the women’s basketball team, and Rick Cleveland, renowned sports journalist, gathered at the Overby Center Tuesday, Sept. 13, for a panel discussion of Title IX and its impact on women’s sports at Ole Miss.
Review: Scotty McCreery uses southern charm on audience at The Lyric
As my friends and I walked up to The Lyric to watch Scotty McCreery on Sept. 9, I took notice of a handful of things. For starters, Scotty McCreery has some dedicated — and I mean dedicated — fans. With a home game less than 24 hours away, Oxford’s Square was packed with people and void of parking. I have to believe most of the cars were for McCreery, as there was a line wrapping all the way around the side of the venue with a sea of umbrellas acting as canvases to stop the pouring rain.
Ole Miss looks to keep it rolling vs. Georgia Tech
The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels will make the trek to Atlanta as they face the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this Saturday. So far, Ole Miss is undefeated (2-0), but Saturday will be the Rebels’ first road game of the season and their biggest challenge yet. Based on...
College football pick’em: Week 3
Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Georgia Tech 28. Week 3 comes around for the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as both sides are gearing up for the grueling mid-season stretch. The Rebels are coming off a 59-3 victory over Central Arkansas in a game they completely dominated. However, the Yellow Jackets aren’t some FCS school that Ole Miss can roll over. While they have been somewhat underwhelming given the talent they have, the Yellow Jackets will provide the first big test for the Rebels this year. While the quarterback issue remains unresolved after quality showings by both Jaxson Dart and Luke Altymer over the weekend, head coach Lane Kiffin has a mighty tall task even before the Rebels roll into Atlanta.
