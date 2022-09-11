Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
Local colleges prep for a tough week 3 schedule
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM, Louisiana Tech, Grambling State and LSU all got their first wins in week 2. For La Tech, Grambling State and ULM week 3 doesn’t get any easier. The Warhawks travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the number two Roll Tide. Louisiana Tech takes on number five Clemson. Grambling goes toe to toe with Coach Prime and the Jackson State Tigers. LSU also starts conference play against Mississippi State.
KNOE TV8
Grambling quarterback wins pair of weekly honors
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tigers quarterback Quaterius Hawkins was named the SWAC Player of the Week and Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Offensive Player of the Week for his 293 yards and three touchdowns performance against Northwestern State. The former Bastrop Ram says he is proud to represent Grambling.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish football wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Over 7,000 votes later, the Ouachita Lions win this weeks Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week. After the pizza party, the lions switch their focus to an out of state opponent, 7A Conway.
KNOE TV8
Wossman Wildcats Open Cheerleader Challenge
Meet the ornate box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo!. KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin. KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOE TV8
West Monroe power lifters honored with keys to the city
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two Rebel powerlifters representing West Monroe across the nation as Karson Oliver and Kasee Sketoe both won gold championships in Turkey. West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell awarded both athletes keys to the city.
KNOE TV8
Zoo Buddy: Ornate Box Turtle!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In this week’s Zoo Buddy segment, we’re meeting some ornate box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo!. “I brought these guys on because not many people see these guys in Louisiana,” says General Curator Lisa Taylor. “They’re from North America, typically they are found from the rocky mountains all the way down the Mississippi river. And they live in a variety of different habitats so they like mountainous areas, they like grassy plains, they like the desert area, and they like the Louisiana marshes.”
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners: Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The level of care St. Francis Medical Center provides is something many Ouachita Valley Employees have experienced. That’s one of the reasons why the credit union is a sponsor of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, raising money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at the hospital.
KNOE TV8
Renovations coming to the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s main location
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The main branch of the Ouachita Parish Public Library, located at 1800 Stubbs Ave. in Monroe, will soon look different. It’s putting six million dollars toward renovations. OPPL’s Board of Control said they want to transition the main branch into a library that can meet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A bakery with some history
JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - In the ArkLaMiss, small towns tend to have a community favorite of where to eat. In Jonesboro, that place is Traina’s Bakery. Located just behind the courthouse, Traina’s has not changed much in 81 years. It is family-owned and has been since the beginning.
KNOE TV8
Enhancing your healthy green tea
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Healthline, green tea is one of the world’s healthiest beverages. It is filled with antioxidants and contains many health benefits. Nutritionist Jen Avis continues to tell us the health benefits of green tea and what ingredients you can add to yours. Avis said...
KNOE TV8
Biomedical Research and Innovation Park in Monroe receives $1.8 million federal investment
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Money is beginning to roll in for a new Biomedical Research and Innovation Park in Monroe. The project receives a $1.8 million investment courtesy of the American Rescue Plan and another $1.8 million in matching funds from Louisiana Economic Development (LED), Ouachita Parish Police Jury and the State of Louisiana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
NELA mental health patients without care, psych nurses seek physician collaborator
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Psychiatric nurse practitioners in northeast Louisiana are unable to treat patients after a Monroe psychiatrist passed away this week, which leaves hundreds of patients in the area seeking a new provider. In Louisiana, the law requires nurse practitioners to have a collaborating physician to practice medicine....
KNOE TV8
Rayville celebrates new $5.1 million U.S. 425 roundabout
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development joined the Town of Rayville to celebrate the new roundabout on U.S. 425 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning. Local and state elected officials gathered at the Town of Rayville ‘welcome’ sign Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 10 a.m....
KNOE TV8
Union Parish officials searching for man involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. UPSO posted on Facebook that the crash happened on Sept. 14, 2022, around 4:00 p.m. near Willie Brantley Road, east of Farmerville. A black pickup truck was involved in the crash but left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
KNOE TV8
Dr. Yoyo makes an appearance at Ollie Burns library with her new book
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Dr. Yolanda McElroy, a local pharmacist in West Monroe nicknamed “Dr. Yoyo,” held a demonstration today at the Ollie Burns Branch Library in Richwood on her new book, “It’s Not Candy.”. “It’s Not Candy” is about the dangers of children confusing medications...
KNOE TV8
Men wanted by Ouachita officials for burglary, theft, more
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals wanted on charges that include burglary, vehicle theft, possession of a firearm and more. There are active warrants on Xzavior Darnell Osteen, 20, and Xavier Akeem Migel Clark, 30.
KNOE TV8
MPD/DA teaming up to create special traffic enforcement detail
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department and District Attorney Steve Tew are teaming up to combat traffic violations. The DA’s office will pay MPD officers overtime to work a special traffic enforcement detail called the Local Agency Compensated Enforcement Detail (LACE). “I continually get complaints of speeding,...
KNOE TV8
Former Ouachita deputy pleads guilty to murder
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Blake Bardwell, a former Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of his wife and child. Bardwell was indicted in Jan. 2022 by an Ouachita Parish Grand Jury for the murder of his wife and 8-month-old daughter and on Sept. 12, 2022, pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, according to a press release from District Attorney Steve Tew.
KNOE TV8
House fire kills elderly couple in Delhi
DELHI, La. (KNOE) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Delhi on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Richland Fire District Ward 1 and Holly Ridge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 3:30 a.m. on Carson Road. Firefighters said they located the bodies of an elderly couple inside.
Comments / 0