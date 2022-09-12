ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavender Letters: Illuminating the hidden pockets of queer Ole Miss

Editor’s Note: The Lavender Letters, a new monthly series, is a collection of open letters written by members of Ole Miss’ queer community highlighting the many joys and hardships that come with being a member of the LGBTQ+ community in the South — and in particular on this campus. Mary Boyte is the assistant news editor.
The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS

You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
Church helps life-giving water flow to city in need

The Bible makes many references to water—often as symbolic of life. The woman at the well was promised living water. Jeremiah refers to “the fountain of living water,” and Revelation bids, “let him take the water of life freely.”. A local church recently saw a need...
Mississippi Mass Choir announces live recording

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir announced their Live Recording XI. The live recording and videotaping is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., October 28, 2022 at Word of Life Church in Flowood. Rev. Milton Biggham has been the first special guest announced. Biggham has a long history with the choir, being a part of several of their recording projects. More […]
Jackson businesses prepare for JSU’s home game

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) first football home game is happening in Jackson this weekend. With the large crowds supporting the JSU Tigers as they face Grambling State on Saturday, business leaders in Fondren said they don’t have to get ready because they’re already ready. The plan to use bottled water, serve […]
Mississippi couple gets surprise of a lifetime

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi couple got the surprise of a lifetime. The Defiantly Hopeful Foundation and Mississippi Reproductive Medicine surprised Christopher and Hannah Maddox with a $20,000 grant to help them pay for in vitro fertilization treatment. The couple said they are beyond overjoyed to receive such a...
Jackson State transitioning to new ticketing system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Jackson State University (JSU) Athletics Department have released an update for JSU football fans on their tickets. The university is currently transitioning to a new ticketing system. According to the athletics department, a season ticket card is one way to enter the stadium, but it’s not the only […]
U.S. Attorney: Oxford Woman Stole Millions From Mississippi State Sorority

An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
City of Brandon names new police chief

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Brandon named a new police chief on Tuesday. The city’s Board of Alderman approved the hiring of Wayne Dearman. He replaces retiring Chief William Thompson. Thompson dedicated 27 years of service to his career in law enforcement, with nine of those years...
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified

A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at the state park, who reported seeing a person lying face down in an area known locally as the Ole Miss beach, located just southeast of the main beach at the lower lake.
