Daily Mississippian
Lavender Letters: Illuminating the hidden pockets of queer Ole Miss
Editor’s Note: The Lavender Letters, a new monthly series, is a collection of open letters written by members of Ole Miss’ queer community highlighting the many joys and hardships that come with being a member of the LGBTQ+ community in the South — and in particular on this campus. Mary Boyte is the assistant news editor.
Historic mansion that survived Civil War siege, was site of Jefferson Davis speech bought by Mississippi couple
A historic mansion that survived the Civil War siege of Vicksburg and was the site of one of Jefferson Davis’ last public speeches has been sold to a young Mississippi couple devoted to preserving the house’s legacy. Vicksburg’s first tour home and columned mansion is under new ownership...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha Co. Chapter of the NAACP donates water to Jackson residents
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Chapter of the NAACP teams up with a local church to help provide water for Jackson residents. Area churches and civic organizations carried bottled water by the case to Mt. Pelier Church in Starkville this morning. The church and the NAACP...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS
You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Church helps life-giving water flow to city in need
The Bible makes many references to water—often as symbolic of life. The woman at the well was promised living water. Jeremiah refers to “the fountain of living water,” and Revelation bids, “let him take the water of life freely.”. A local church recently saw a need...
Operating Through Crisis, ‘Shenanigans’ Reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Crisis
Operating through crisis, ‘shenanigans’ reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis. Mississippi is a complicated place. There’s no other way to describe it, no need to delve into its well-documented history but the reality the state refuses to face has allowed a permanent black eye to remain, even though healing has always been an option.
Mississippi Mass Choir announces live recording
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir announced their Live Recording XI. The live recording and videotaping is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., October 28, 2022 at Word of Life Church in Flowood. Rev. Milton Biggham has been the first special guest announced. Biggham has a long history with the choir, being a part of several of their recording projects. More […]
Jackson businesses prepare for JSU’s home game
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) first football home game is happening in Jackson this weekend. With the large crowds supporting the JSU Tigers as they face Grambling State on Saturday, business leaders in Fondren said they don’t have to get ready because they’re already ready. The plan to use bottled water, serve […]
WAPT
Mississippi couple gets surprise of a lifetime
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi couple got the surprise of a lifetime. The Defiantly Hopeful Foundation and Mississippi Reproductive Medicine surprised Christopher and Hannah Maddox with a $20,000 grant to help them pay for in vitro fertilization treatment. The couple said they are beyond overjoyed to receive such a...
WLBT
As boil notice is lifted, Reeves says ‘chaos’ would have ensued without state intervening in water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice has been lifted, but the city’s water system continues to be fragile, and state leaders are moving in a private team to help manage the capital city’s main water treatment plant as a result. Gov. Tate Reeves announced that...
WAPT
'It was best for me to move out of the way,' former Jackson public works leader says
JACKSON, Miss. — Marlin King said it was time for him to leave the Jackson Public Works Department as new leadership prepares to take over. King was the director of the department until he was reassigned less than two weeks ago to the deputy director position. On Wednesday, King resigned.
Jackson State transitioning to new ticketing system
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Jackson State University (JSU) Athletics Department have released an update for JSU football fans on their tickets. The university is currently transitioning to a new ticketing system. According to the athletics department, a season ticket card is one way to enter the stadium, but it’s not the only […]
thelocalvoice.net
U.S. Attorney: Oxford Woman Stole Millions From Mississippi State Sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
WLBT
Cracker Barrel on I-55N temporarily closes due to Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ongoing water crisis in Jackson has caused a popular southern food chain to temporarily close its doors. The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North told WLBT it was a tough call to make. “Due to the ongoing water crisis in the area, we have made the...
Complex
Trae Tha Truth Donates Supplies to Mississippi Families Suffering From Water Crisis
Trae Tha Truth made the trek to Mississippi this week to combat Jackson’s water crisis. According to TMZ, the Houston rapper and his team delivered water filters, groceries, and enough supplies to “support up to 50 families.”. “Me and my team, you know, we went out there with...
JESSE JACKSON: Water Crisis in Jackson Reflects Vicious Neglect
This was a disaster waiting to happen. The post JESSE JACKSON: Water Crisis in Jackson Reflects Vicious Neglect appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WLBT
City of Brandon names new police chief
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Brandon named a new police chief on Tuesday. The city’s Board of Alderman approved the hiring of Wayne Dearman. He replaces retiring Chief William Thompson. Thompson dedicated 27 years of service to his career in law enforcement, with nine of those years...
panolian.com
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at the state park, who reported seeing a person lying face down in an area known locally as the Ole Miss beach, located just southeast of the main beach at the lower lake.
WLBT
Deion Sanders confirms JSU will host home opener in Jackson, even if fans have to ‘bring a cup of water’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amid the water crisis that has been tormenting the city of Jackson, the Jackson State University football team will still host their home opener in the capital city. During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Coach Deion Sanders confirmed that the Tigers will play at the Mississippi...
WLBT
Former public works director says Carter was terminated for performance, not going to the media
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson public works director says Mary Carter was not terminated for going to the media, rather she was terminated because “it was apparent it needed to happen.”. Wednesday, Marlin King, the city’s deputy director of strategic initiatives in the Public Works Department, resigned....
