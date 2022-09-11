Tom Brady to Julio Jones for 48 beautiful yards
Take the GOAT throwing to one of the best receivers of this generation and you wind up with passing perfection.
Late in the first half of Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Dallas Cowboys game, Tom Brady dropped back and fired a long pass to Julio Jones.
Just watch as the former Falcon and Titan shows what makes him such a fantastic wide receiver as he manages to haul in the pass and keep control despite hitting the turf.
The play was good for 48 yards and set up a Ryan Succop field goal, which gave Tampa Bay a 12-3 lead at the break.
Comments / 0