Bucs rookie Jake Camarda clangs punt off AT&T Stadium Jumbotron

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Jake Camarda has a big leg.

The rookie punter, selected out of Georgia in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, debuted Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas as the Bucs played the Cowboys.

Camarda’s first punt delivered quite a thud as he connected with the digital board that hangs over the field.

Referee Ron Torbert quickly told those in attendance and watching on television it was as if there was an inadvertent whistle and the down would be replayed.