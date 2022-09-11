ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC South teams go winless in Week 1 of NFL season

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
It isn’t easy for an entire division to go winless, especially when two of its four teams play each other.

The AFC South managed to pull off the trick in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday.

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Washington Commanders and that left them at 0-1.
  • The Tennessee Titans blew a big lead at home against the New York Giants and lost, 21-20 when Big Blue scored on a late 2-point conversion.
  • The Indianapolis Colts fell behind their division rival Houston Texans, 20-3, but managed to tie the game with 17 points in the fourth quarter. They had a chance to win but missed a late field-goal attempt and there was no scoring in OT.
  • The Houston Texans started the Lovie Smith era by rushing to the aforementioned 20-3 lead against Indianapolis and managed to cough it up in the last 15 minutes. Overtime proved fruitless.

So, after one week, the AFC South sits at 0-2-2.

The Titans are at the Bills in Week 2, which will be a stiff test. The Colts visit Jacksonville and those teams certainly could play to a tie. Houston is at Denver for Russell Wilson’s first home game as a Bronco.

Who knows, this could continue through the second week of the campaign.

