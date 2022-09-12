Read full article on original website
Woman Killed in Crash at Colorado National Monument After Leaving Rim Rock Road
A fatal crash took the life of one woman near the Colorado National Monument Monday night. According to authorities at the National Park Service, the crash involved two 28-year-olds. One of whom was killed while the other remains hospitalized. Authorities received a 911 call late Monday evening reporting an accident...
AOL Corp
Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing
A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
Who Is the Fort Collins Educator Up for Colorado Teacher of the Year?
One of Fort Collins' own is in the running as not just Colorado's Teacher of the Year, but could be the Nation's Teacher of the Year. There are seven educators from across the Centennial State that are finalists to be Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year. Find out more about the one from Fort Collins.
Bring the Kids: World’s Longest Hopscotch Record to Be Attempted in Colorado
When is the last time that you played a game of hopscotch? Coming soon, you'll be able to relive your youth, as a Guinness World Record will (hopefully be broken.) Organizers will be prepping the course for four days prior to the event, so you know this is going to be a big deal. Snowcones and Giant Jenga will be on hand, get the kids.
25 of the Awesome Murals From the 2022 'Pastels on 5th' in Loveland
Colorado's Two Super Giant "Muffler Men" Dating back to the 1960's these two men are only 40 miles apart. There is something amazing to see around every corner of Colorado. While we all have our favorites, here are my top ten bucket list landmarks that I can't wait to visit now that I live in the great Centennial State.
One of the bodies unearthed by Lake Mead drought has been identified
One of four bodies found in the receding waters of Lake Mead has been identified as a 42-year-old man who authorities believe drowned 20 years ago. On Wednesday, Clark County authorities said the remains found in the Callville Bay area of the lake on 7 May belonged to Thomas Erndt, whose cause and manner of death in 2002 has not been determined, Clark County officials said. Erndt’s remains were identified by investigators with the help of DNA analysis and reports of the original incident, and according to CNN was believed to have died by drowning in the lake on 2 August 2002.The body...
This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days
When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
Idaho Bowhunter Tags Monster Nontypical Buck on Opening Day
As Hunter Crownover and his dad Wayne lay face-down in the hot gravel, the two mule deer bucks they had been stalking all morning stayed bedded down in the shade, roughly 30 yards away. The big four-point and the massive nontypical were underneath the only tree in sight, and it sheltered a small spring about the size of a softball. Unlike Hunter and Wayne, who had been cooking there in the 100-degree heat for at least two hours, the two muleys didn’t have any reason to move. Until they did.
Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him
Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified
After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
11-year-old girl bit 7 times by javelinas in Catalina Foothills
An 11-year-old girl was bit seven times by javelinas when she was walking her dog with her mother on Sunday in the Catalina Foothills, north of Tucson. The attack happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Campbell Avenue and Skyline Drive, Mark Hart, a spokesperson for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, said. In their route, they ran into two javelinas so they turned around.
Colorado Man Fires .40 Cal Glock 9 Times to Kill Black Bear That Broke Into His House at Night
A man in the ski town of Steamboat Springs, Colorado shot and killed a black bear that entered his home in the middle of the night. According to the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife (CPW), homeowner Ken Mauldin dispatched the bruin with a .40 caliber Glock handgun after it opened and walked through an exterior door.
Bear Jumps Out of Tree, Severely Injures Colorado Woman: Report
We now have new details regarding the report of a recent bear attack in Colorado. At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Colorado State Patrol notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife about a bear attack that had recently occurred. During the early morning hours on Wednesday, a Colorado woman was confused when she noticed that the lid to her hot tub was partially uncovered. When she went out to adjust the cover, a sow went after the woman after it jumped from a tree.
Jeep Gladiator Falls Off Cliff in Colorado During Jeep Tour, Three Killed
YouTube, The MoonsIt's Ouray County's second fatal off-roading incident this month.
Human remains found in receding Lake Mead identified as man who reportedly drowned two decades ago, officials say
Human remains found at Lake Mead more than three months ago have been identified as Thomas Erndt, who is believed to have died by drowning two decades ago, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.
Heartbreaking Footage From Zion National Park Flood Shows Deceased Hiker’s Final Moments, According to Brother
Tragic video footage released appears to show the 22-year-old Arizona tourist who died at Zion National Park moments before her death. Jetal Agnhihotri, whose body was found three days after this video, is thought to be one of the figures being swept away by a rush of floodwater. The victim’s brother believes one of the figures in the water is his sister.
Yellowstone National Park officials say foot found floating in hot spring likely connected to July death
A foot inside of a shoe that was found floating in a hot spring earlier this week in Yellowstone National Park is believed to be connected to an individual's death on July 31, park officials said. A park employee made the discovery on Tuesday in the Abyss Pool, a hot...
Woman killed after falling 100ft during hike in Oregon
A woman hiking with friends in the Columbus River Gorge in Oregon has died after she fell 100 foot from a trail and sustained serious head injuries, authorities say.Emergency services were called at 1.15pm on Friday to reports that a hiker had fallen near the Wiesendanger Falls, about 17 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.On their way to the scene, officers received an update to say the women’s injuries were life-threatening injuries and bystanders were performing CPR on the woman.Corbett Fire District firefighters arriving at the site, about 1.3 miles from the...
Arizona woman who went missing in Utah’s Zion National Park found dead
An Arizona hiker who went missing after she was swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park over the weekend has been found dead, officials confirmed Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was discovered Monday in the Virgin River, about 6 miles south of the area where she was swept away by floodwaters.
