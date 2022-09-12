ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CO

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing

A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Redlands, CO
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
The Independent

One of the bodies unearthed by Lake Mead drought has been identified

One of four bodies found in the receding waters of Lake Mead has been identified as a 42-year-old man who authorities believe drowned 20 years ago. On Wednesday, Clark County authorities said the remains found in the Callville Bay area of the lake on 7 May belonged to Thomas Erndt, whose cause and manner of death in 2002 has not been determined, Clark County officials said. Erndt’s remains were identified by investigators with the help of DNA analysis and reports of the original incident, and according to CNN was believed to have died by drowning in the lake on 2 August 2002.The body...
SCIENCE
105.5 The Fan

This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days

When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
BOISE, ID
Outdoor Life

Idaho Bowhunter Tags Monster Nontypical Buck on Opening Day

As Hunter Crownover and his dad Wayne lay face-down in the hot gravel, the two mule deer bucks they had been stalking all morning stayed bedded down in the shade, roughly 30 yards away. The big four-point and the massive nontypical were underneath the only tree in sight, and it sheltered a small spring about the size of a softball. Unlike Hunter and Wayne, who had been cooking there in the 100-degree heat for at least two hours, the two muleys didn’t have any reason to move. Until they did.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Hot Tub#Teegan Court#The Lunch Loops#Realtor Com
Whiskey Riff

Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him

Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified

After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

11-year-old girl bit 7 times by javelinas in Catalina Foothills

An 11-year-old girl was bit seven times by javelinas when she was walking her dog with her mother on Sunday in the Catalina Foothills, north of Tucson. The attack happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Campbell Avenue and Skyline Drive, Mark Hart, a spokesperson for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, said. In their route, they ran into two javelinas so they turned around.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Outsider.com

Bear Jumps Out of Tree, Severely Injures Colorado Woman: Report

We now have new details regarding the report of a recent bear attack in Colorado. At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Colorado State Patrol notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife about a bear attack that had recently occurred. During the early morning hours on Wednesday, a Colorado woman was confused when she noticed that the lid to her hot tub was partially uncovered. When she went out to adjust the cover, a sow went after the woman after it jumped from a tree.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Heartbreaking Footage From Zion National Park Flood Shows Deceased Hiker’s Final Moments, According to Brother

Tragic video footage released appears to show the 22-year-old Arizona tourist who died at Zion National Park moments before her death. Jetal Agnhihotri, whose body was found three days after this video, is thought to be one of the figures being swept away by a rush of floodwater. The victim’s brother believes one of the figures in the water is his sister.
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

Woman killed after falling 100ft during hike in Oregon

A woman hiking with friends in the Columbus River Gorge in Oregon has died after she fell 100 foot from a trail and sustained serious head injuries, authorities say.Emergency services were called at 1.15pm on Friday to reports that a hiker had fallen near the Wiesendanger Falls, about 17 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.On their way to the scene, officers received an update to say the women’s injuries were life-threatening injuries and bystanders were performing CPR on the woman.Corbett Fire District firefighters arriving at the site, about 1.3 miles from the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy