Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Have An Iron Stomach? Then This Contest is For You.
Summer is over and now it is time to welcome in the season of Fall. When you think of fall, what all comes to mind? Do you imagine the colors of the leaves changing from tree to tree? Do you load up on that oh so sought after pumpkin spice? Do you think of the wonderful fall foods waiting to be consumed and created? If food is your game, then what food in particular catches your eye? If you’re thinking tacos then there is an event for you!
Attention San Angelo Children of the Corn…The Maze is Back
There has been a lot more than just pumpkin spice in the Fall air in San Angelo. There's been a great deal of anticipation in the air also. At last, some of that anticipation is over. The Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin patch has just revealed their 2022 maze design. I get lost just looking at the photos. This year it is Noah's Ark.
Half of electrical pole was found down blocking traffic
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An electrical pole on North Bryant has been found halfway down partially blocking traffic. The cause of the incident is unknown, an officer on the scene said it may be due to old age or a previous accident however no statement has been given currently. There is no known time for when […]
Snow cone van melts in Sonic drive-thru
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Below Zero Shaved Ice branded van met its fiery end in a Sonic drive-thru mid-Wednesday afternoon. According to the fire department battalion chief in a statement, they responded to the vehicle fire with a full structure response; two fire trucks attacked and brought down the flame while rescue detoured vehicles […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! DAILY | Chipotle Announces Opening Date!
Today on LIVE!- Monette Molinar to discuss Mexican Heritage Month and the events they are putting on starting this Thursday, September 15th, 2022!. Also, Chipotle has announced their opening date, the shooter from last night claims self-defense, a truck crashed into cement pillars under an overpass, the weather for the week, and we talk Sonora Bronco Football!
San Angelo LIVE!
Myer's Minute | The Myer's Sidewalk Sale and Giveaways
On Today's Myer's Minute, Luis Urtega and Sarah Mayes join LIVE!'s Matt Trammell to talk about the Myer's Sidewalk Sale and a couple supplements and also they, of course, have giveaways!. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed...
SAPD asks for help locating “at risk” person
SAN ANGELO, Texas (UPDATE 3:53 p.m.) — Conner Weed has been located. SAN ANGELO, Texas (3:15 p.m.) — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating a missing “at risk” person, Conner Weed. Weed is 25 years old and Autistic. He is described as being male, White, with blonde or light […]
Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is Saturday!
The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is being held this Saturday at Ranch 277 in Christoval featuring an awesome music lineup and more!. This year’s festival is is going to be fantastic in every way. The live music performances are going to be very entertaining with the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon, Texas Double Shot and headlining this year will be the very popular Josh Abbott Band!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taste of San Angelo whets appetites and funds outreach
The community was out in full force trying to take a bite of the action at the 47th annual Taste of San Angelo on Tuesday.
Fresh Catfish Anyone? The Concho is Stocked and Loaded
If you've been yearning for a catfish fry, you might not have to wait much longer. Channel Catfish have been stocked in the Concho River downtown. While there were some smaller fish like those pictured below stocked, there were also some larger Channel Catfish in the bunch. According to a...
San Angelo LIVE!
Concho Valley PAWS Response to City's Crisis Letter: Disheartened, Betrayed & Defeated
SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo released a statement Tuesday regarding the status of the San Angelo animal shelter. The information confirmed that San Angelo will no longer be a no-kill community due to constant overpopulation. The shelter will have until Nov. 30 to reduce the population...
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported by Health Department
So far, 563 patients have died as a result of being infected with coronavirus in Tom Green County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koxe.com
Judy Lewallen, 84, of San Angelo
Judy Lewallen, age 84, long-time San Angelo resident, died in Cocoa, Florida on September 4, 2022. Her family will host a visitation at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, Coleman, Texas on Saturday, September 17 from 2-3 pm. After the visitation, a service will be held at 3:30 pm...
City of San Angelo to address Animal Shelter concerns
The city shared that several new operations changes will be implemented at the Animal Shelter as the facility returns from being temporarily closed.
runnelscountyregister.com
Miles Cotton Festival draws in hundreds
MILES – The 45th Annual Miles Cotton Festival was celebrated on Saturday, September 10th under sunny skies in the Miles City Park. The annual event is sponsored by the Miles Preservation Authority. This year’s theme was Rockin’ Cotton and began at 9 in the morning with a parade. Countless parade participants and spectators were in attendance showing off tractors, tricked-out cars and pickups, Cotton Queen participants and various organization’s floats uniquely decorated for the event. Following the parade, the public gathered at the park and shopped at the various booths set up. Vendors sold homemade barbecue sauce, all types of food, clothing, toys, monogrammed gifts, and Texas-themed memorabilia, just to name a few. There was something for everyone. Children had a bounce house and even a gentleman twisting and making all sorts of objects from tiny balloons, entertaining kids of all ages. There was something for everyone across an area that encompassed several city blocks. Stores and restaurants downtown were open for the event, as well, and welcomed the city’s visitors.
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
San Angelo LIVE!
Shannon Health System Holding Public Meeting on Former Angelo Community Hospital Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – Officials at Shannon Health System are holding an annual public meeting Wednesday morning about its Certificate of Public Advantage which includes new information about the Shannon South Campus. Shannon will accept comments from the public at the meeting. Here's the details from Shannon:. Shannon will host...
San Angelo LIVE!
'Abnormal' Angelo State University Psych Professor Takes Leadership Role
SAN ANGELO, TX – Dr. Drew Curtis of the Angelo State University psychology faculty has been appointed the executive officer for the Southwestern Psychological Association (SWPA), the regional affiliate of the American Psychological Association. Appointed to a three-year term, Curtis will serve at the direction of the SWPA president...
Water bill payment services to be temporarily offline
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The city of San Angelo released information regarding the water bill payment services. They are expected to be down from 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 due to maintenance. All forms of payment will be accepted throughout the week, prior to the maintenance: Online – cosatx.us/WaterBill […]
Update: Missing person located
(Update: September 13, 2022, 7:18 a.m.) — The San Angelo Police Department issued a second alert late Monday night, September 12, 2022, saying that the subject of the missing person alert had been located safely. (September 12, 2022, 10:19 p.m.) — SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is requesting the help of […]
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1