Birmingham man dead after being pinned in paper machine at plant
Capt. Orlando Reynolds said the victim had been freed by the time medics arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbrc.com
Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle September 15 in Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood. Helena Police were called to Stonecreek Drive around 7:09 a.m. They were told the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene. The victim was taken to Shelby...
I Saw Teddy Gentry Smoking (And I have PROOF!)
Teddy Gentry from supergroup "ALABAMA" was busted this week for POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Gentry, a 70-year-old, was booked on second degree suspicion of unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Many years ago, I had the EXTREME PLEASURE of seeing...
Birmingham police seize drugs, several guns with ‘high capacity magazines’ in traffic stop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department took in a large amount of drugs as well as several firearms during a traffic stop Thursday. According to BPD, officers conducted the stop on a vehicle in the Elyton community of Birmingham. Those occupying the vehicle were arrested after authorities discovered a “trafficking amount” of both […]
Alabama man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at authorities, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
55-year-old man pinned in machine, killed at south Birmingham business
A man was killed Wednesday night in an industrial accident at a south Birmingham plant. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man Thursday as Bonnie Chancellor Jr. He lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and Birmingham police were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to 123 Industrial...
Birmingham man already in jail for murder, charged with killing of 83-year-old
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has charged an already incarcerated man with another murder from earlier this year. Jarvas Henderson, 22, was recently charged with capital murder and first-degree burglary. He is accused of killing 83-year-old Daniel Garrick back on May 16. The homicide occurred in the 600 block of Sheridan Road […]
Fairfield man killed in shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
wbrc.com
Man charged, person of interest sought in Talladega stolen vehicle investigation
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Talladega man was charged in a stolen vehicle investigation in Talladega County. Deputies are looking for a 69-year-old Town Creek woman as a person of interest in the case. While investigating vehicle thefts and the subsequent recovery of multiple stolen motor vehicles in...
‘Killed for nothing’: Family mourns 24-year-old fatally shot in Birmingham double homicide, prays for justice
Family members of a 24-year-old man killed in a Birmingham double homicide are mourning his death and praying for answers and an arrest in the case. Jalen “Hector” Tolbert was one of two young men shot to death more than a week ago when someone unleashed more than two dozen bullets on a group of people in Elyton Village.
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
ABC 33/40 News
One arrested after meth, cocaine found during search of Gadsden home
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Gadsden. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 64-year-old Norman Terry Mccloud was charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Opium), one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
wbrc.com
Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
Bessemer man shot, killed over weekend identified
A 29-year-old Bessemer man shot and killed over the weekend has been identified.
Teddy Gentry, member of the band ‘Alabama,’ arrested on drug charges
One of the founding members of the country band Alabama was arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County, Ala. on Monday.
Alabama man killed in barrage of gunfire at bank ATM in ambush attack, police say
Police say an Alabama man was killed in an ambush Sunday as he was doing business at a bank ATM machine. Homewood police released photographs showing the suspect, who was wearing a facemask and riding in a Volvo SUV. The victim, Justin Jamond Hendrix, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama, was doing...
Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – September 13, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Center Point woman shot in drive-by in
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses […]
wbrc.com
51-year-old woman dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 51-year-old Birmingham woman died following a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 11, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower Sunday night around 7:35.
