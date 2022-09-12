ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

wbrc.com

Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle September 15 in Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood. Helena Police were called to Stonecreek Drive around 7:09 a.m. They were told the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene. The victim was taken to Shelby...
HELENA, AL
95.3 The Bear

I Saw Teddy Gentry Smoking (And I have PROOF!)

Teddy Gentry from supergroup "ALABAMA" was busted this week for POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Gentry, a 70-year-old, was booked on second degree suspicion of unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Many years ago, I had the EXTREME PLEASURE of seeing...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Talladega, AL
CBS 42

Fairfield man killed in shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One arrested after meth, cocaine found during search of Gadsden home

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at a home in Gadsden. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 64-year-old Norman Terry Mccloud was charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Opium), one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GADSDEN, AL
NewsBreak
wbrc.com

Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
GREENE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two Separate Stabbings in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were two unrelated stabbings that occurred over the weekend leaving one victim in serious condition. The first incident occurred in the 9000 block of Hwy 9 in Anniston. At approximately 11:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call regarding a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival deputies located the victim with severe laceration injuries and requested medical response to the scene. Investigators learned that a male was with the victim at her residence when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she was brutally attacked by the suspect, later identified as, Brittany Lee Price, 29, of Heflin with a knife. The victim, suffering from multiple stab wounds, was able to get away from the attacker and get to a neighbor’s where she requested police help. It was later learned that the suspect and the male in the residence are married. The victim was brought to UAB via LifeFlight and was listed in serious condition. The suspect was located in Heflin where she was arrested and transported to the Calhoun County Jail where she was charged with Attempted Murder with a bond of $60,000.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – September 13, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Center Point woman shot in drive-by in

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses […]
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

51-year-old woman dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 51-year-old Birmingham woman died following a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 11, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower Sunday night around 7:35.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
