Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Melvin Gordon Has Message for Pete Carroll After Monday Loss
The Broncos running back is using the Seattle celebration as motivation moving forward.
Former Rams HC Mike Martz blasts 49ers QB Trey Lance: 'I've never liked him. I still don't like him'
Sunday's Week 1 matchup between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers was a disaster for fans of sunny skies and high-octane offensive performances. The Bears pulled off a surprise 19-10 home victory through brutal rainy conditions that resulted in scary numbers for fantasy football players who invested in either offense.
Raiders signing controversial defender
The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in a somewhat infamous name. The team officially announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to their practice squad. The 30-year-old defender had been a free agent after spending last year on the Detroit Lions. Robey-Coleman is most prominently remembered...
Former Bengals First Round Pick Signing With Raiders
The veteran is getting another chance
‘We will go with the hot hand’: Kyle Shanahan reveals plan that should frighten Jeff Wilson Jr. owners
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers could be facing an issue at the running back position. And some might not like where they are headed. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers starting running back heading into the 2022 season, will be sidelined for around the next two months. After suffering a sprained MCL, Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve.
Saints Run Defense vs. Buccaneers Rushing Attack
The New Orleans run defense looks to rebound after a poor opening week performance with a strong outing against divisional foe Tampa Bay.
Las Vegas Raiders Johnathan Abram Looking Ahead
The Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday was disappointing, but it was only one game of 17, and the team isn't discouraged.
Fantasy Football Week 1 Cut List: Here are the players you can drop for waiver-wire adds
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered with the players here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions
Each week I take time to answer your questions about your beloved Las Vegas Raiders, and you had a lot of them after the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Week 2: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs
A plus matchup against the Lions keeps Antonio Gibson rolling as a Week 2 start 'em.
San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Signed A Veteran Running Back On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers need to add depth at the running back position. Starter Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in the team's season opener and will be placed on the injured reserve. Fortunately, help is on the way. The 49ers are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their...
Power Rankings Soak Bears with Disrespect
In almost all power rankings for Week 1, the Bears gained little respect by beating San Francisco in a game largely perceived as a fluke due to the weather.
Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
