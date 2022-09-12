ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
EverydayHealth.com

Food Rx: A Longevity Expert Shares What She Eats in a Day

Can you eat your way to a longer life? It’s a question people often pose to experts like Laura L. Carstensen, PhD, a professor of psychology and the director of the Stanford Center on Longevity in Stanford, California — and more and more research suggests the answer may be yes.
reviewed.com

We tested this steam mop with over 35K Amazon reviews to see if it's the key to clean floors

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Living in New England brings several things to my door. Some are welcome: an amazing sense of community, a love of our history, and diehard sports fans on game day. Some are not: looking at you, snow and mud. Because let’s face it, our seasons hit hard.
