Royal gift or 'stolen' gem? Calls for UK to return 500 carat Great Star of Africa diamond
Calls are growing in South Africa for Britain's royal family to return the world's largest known clear-cut diamond in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
From Accurately Predicting Death To Cheetahs Meowing, Here Are 11 Cat Facts That Are Bananas To Me
A cat named Unsinkable Sam switched sides during WWII, survived the sinking of three naval ships by clinging to debris in the water, and then retired after the third because, well, I wouldn't want to get on a ship after that either. 1. When cats walk, their back paws go...
Charles the Entrepreneur? How the new king built a top organic food brand
For years, King Charles was preparing to step into the role of monarch following Queen Elizabeth's history-making reign. In the meantime, he was holding down another job: Owner of a profitable business.
I'm a Canadian who's lived in the US for 24 years. Here are the 10 foods I still miss every day.
After moving across the border to the United States as a kid, I craved Tim Hortons' Timbits, butter tarts, ketchup chips, and mac-and-cheese meat.
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
I started my bracelets side hustle with £250 from my lounge floor – I turned over £250k in year 2 & am on track for £1M
WHEN Kerry Bilson was in her early twenties, she landed her dream job flying around the world working as cabin crew with Virgin Atlantic. However, after quickly realising that it “wasn’t for her”, she ended up in recruitment, but wanted to find a way to make a difference for people around her.
Make spicy-sweet Indonesian noodles, and dinner's ready in 10 minutes
You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
I tested five pasta sauces from stores including Lidl and Target – there was a clear winner and it’ll save you money
PASTA sauce is the perfect ingredient to whip up a quick Italian meal, but not all of them are worth the price. Aside from pasta, you may enjoy the tomato sauce on other well-known Italian foods including chicken parmigiana and meatballs. In the latest installment of our Bang for your...
Experts slam 'pittance' in aid to Pakistan as they find climate crisis played a role in floods
An analysis of Pakistan's devastating floods has found "fingerprints" of the human-made climate crisis on the disaster, which killed more than 1,500 people and destroyed so much land and infrastructure it has plunged the South Asian nation into crisis.
You could soon receive even more emails after shopping on Amazon
If you've ever worried you weren't getting enough emails from businesses trying to sell you things, you're in luck.
Food Rx: A Longevity Expert Shares What She Eats in a Day
Can you eat your way to a longer life? It’s a question people often pose to experts like Laura L. Carstensen, PhD, a professor of psychology and the director of the Stanford Center on Longevity in Stanford, California — and more and more research suggests the answer may be yes.
We tested this steam mop with over 35K Amazon reviews to see if it's the key to clean floors
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Living in New England brings several things to my door. Some are welcome: an amazing sense of community, a love of our history, and diehard sports fans on game day. Some are not: looking at you, snow and mud. Because let’s face it, our seasons hit hard.
A new peanut butter study surveyed your preference to crunchy or creamy to personality traits
The classic vs. creamy debate is more serious than you think. Whether you stock up jars of your beloved peanut butter or simply sneak a spoonful here or there, you likely have a preference. Little did you know just how telling this choice would be into your personality.
