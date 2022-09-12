Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
Why Location Services and IoT are Leading the 5G Trends of 2022 Featured
Despite an initially slow start, 5G devices and networks are continuing to come out in increasing numbers every year. In 2021, the global 5G infrastructure market was valued at $47.3 billion and is projected to reach a value of $1.67 trillion by 2030. Increasing investment, growing demand for reliable connectivity, and the steady rollout of new networks and partnerships are all acting as drivers for this market explosion.
SRI International to Lead Two Groundbreaking Efforts to Secure 5G
SRI International, the non-profit research institute behind some of the world’s most impactful deep-tech advancements, announced that it has won two 2022 Cohort, Track G, Phase 1 Securely Operating Through 5G Infrastructure awards from the National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator, a young, but significant program that builds upon basic research and discovery to accelerate solutions that enable long-lasting societal impact.
Etiya Deploys 5G-enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform on AWS
Etiya, a leading Independent Software Provider, announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to deploy its 5G enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform. Etiya’s solution will enable communications service providers to offer flexible, AI-driven service offers to monetize and manage their ecosystem. Cloud-native Etiya NetCoM opens new revenue streams to service providers by providing the collaboration with enterprises while also creating opportunities to increase operational productivity and OPEX savings for both sides.
Three ZTNA Considerations When Replacing Cloud-based VPNs Featured
Our devices and users are more distributed than ever. Cloud-based services are playing an important role in facilitating distributed productivity. However, these convenient services present unacknowledged security risks. Credential theft and exposed web services (which allow nefarious actors to exploit bugs, CVE’s and unpatched systems) are two grave examples of these risks. Cloud-based proxy architectures (like SASE) suffer from both. In many cases, the highest level of administrative access is available through an exposed web service. Furthermore, hairpinning all traffic through these proxy servers creates massive performance bottlenecks that negatively impact user experience with dropped connections and low bandwidth throughput. Cloud-based proxies (e.g., SASE) are a step forward relative to antiquated VPN technologies. But they fall short in extending Zero Trust to the real world of critical infrastructure. If identity can be spoofed to gain access, what mechanisms can limit the “Blast Radius” by containing what an unauthorized user can see and access?
EdgeQ, Mavenir Partner for Dual mode 4G/5G Small Cell
EdgeQ, a leader in 5G wireless infrastructure, has partnered with Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks, to deliver the world’s first software-defined, dual mode 4G and 5G solution for small cell enterprise markets. This platform unifies the Central Processing Unit (CPU), networking, and a common...
Mavenir Delivers Cloud-native 5G Core for Deutsche Telekom's 5G SA Network
Deutsche Telekom and Mavenir announced the successful delivery and deployment of cloud-native 5G Core to Deutsche Telekom in Germany. Deutsche Telekom selected Mavenir as the supplier for software applications to run on its defined hardware and the existing Kubernetes-based platform of its German business, ensuring an open architecture approach. As part of the deployment process, the Converged Packet Core was integrated with Telekom’s existing multi-vendor access network and other system components.
Bharti Airtel Partners with IBM to Deploy Edge Computing Platform in India
IBM and Bharti Airtel announced their intent to work together to deploy Airtel's edge computing platform in India, which will include 120 network data centers across 20 cities. Once deployed, the platform is designed to enable large enterprises across multiple industries including manufacturing and automotive to accelerate innovative solutions that...
SoftBank Completes Automated 5G Network Slicing Over 5G & MEC Applications
SoftBank announced it successfully completed automated 5G network slicing over 5G mobile networks and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) applications. To make an end-to-end (E2E) network slice from a 5G mobile user* to a MEC application, Segment Routing IPv6 Mobile User Plane (SRv6 MUP), pioneered by SoftBank, and SRv6 Flex-Algo were used for robustness and flexibility. SoftBank also verified SRv6 MUP interoperability with 5G equipment at its laboratory. This trial, which started this year, will now proceed to the next step, which is to prepare SRv6 MUP technology for commercial deployment.
[White paper] Evolving 5G Security for the Cloud
As 5G networks and cloud computing become increasingly intertwined, 5G security continues to progress with new technical features to face the expanded attack surfaces from both internal and external threats. 5G security continues to improve as security controls, tools, and standards evolve over an extended 5G ecosystem. Different cloud deployment models and architectures may impact 5G security when deploying core networks, edge computing, network slicing, or private networks. Securing these networks will involve securing a 5G supply chain that includes software vendors and cloud service providers, as the cloud can potentially introduce increased supply chain risk due to virtualization, increased use of open-source software, and a larger array of third-party vendors.
Amdocs Unveils Industry’s First 5G-Native Charging Solution
Amdocs announced Amdocs Charging, which combines the best of industry capabilities in charging and business support systems, from both Amdocs and Openet to support convergent monetisation of new services across standalone 5G and beyond. Leading service providers, including two tier-one operators in North America, are already using Amdocs Charging to...
Orange Business Services Consolidates its recent Cloud Acquisitions
Orange Business Services has consolidated its recent acquisitions Basefarm, Login Consultants, and The unbelievable Machine Company (*um) into the Orange family. The move reinforces its standing as a leading global network-native digital services company, underscoring its cloud-first vision as the focal point for all new digital experiences and accelerating a secure and sustainable transformation for customers.
RADCOM Renews Cloud-Native Assurance Deal with Rakuten Mobile
RADCOM announced that it has renewed its initial contract signed in 2019 with Rakuten Mobile. With this renewal, RADCOM will continue its successful partnership with Rakuten Mobile, providing advanced cloud-native assurance solutions for Rakuten Mobile's network in Japan. Sharad Sriwastawa, chief technology officer of Rakuten Mobile, Inc. RADCOM's cloud-native assurance...
Fibre Wholesaler Enable Taps Incognito's Automated Service Orchestration & Assurance
Incognito Software Systems, a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration software solutions for digital service providers, announces that Enable, provider of ultra-fast fiber broadband for greater Christchurch, has selected its next-gen broadband OSS solutions to deliver a more efficient, customer-centric network powered by automated service orchestration and assurance. By...
DOCOMO Taps Nokia's AI RF Software to Enhance 5G Network Planning
Nokia announced that it has deployed its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Radio Frequency (RF) capacity planning software for NTT DOCOMO to help the Japanese operator efficiently roll out its 5G network and to speed up radio frequency planning. The AI RF capacity planning solution is part of Nokia’s AVA software offering...
WBA Conducts PoC Trial of Wi-Fi 6E at a Major University Campus in Europe
The Wireless Broadband Alliance announced a successful proof-of-concept trial of Wi-Fi 6E at a major university campus in Europe. The trial showcases the Extreme Networks AP4000 Wi-Fi 6E access point’s unique ability to enable immersive, interactive learning experiences, including 8K video. This was also the first time Wi-Fi 6E was tested on a network connected to WBA OpenRoaming™, which enables seamless handover between cellular and Wi-Fi networks.
Keysight Unveils New Automotive Test Solution for Mobile Industry Processor Interface
Keysight Technologies announced a new automotive serializer/deserializer (SerDes) receiver (Rx) compliance test solution to verify mobile industry processor interface (MIPI) A-PHY devices based on the Compliance Test Specification (CTS) requirements. This solution was developed in collaboration with BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GMBH and Wilder Technologies, with the support of Valens...
5G Americas Releases 'Evolving 5G Security for the Cloud' White Paper
As 5G networks and cloud computing become increasingly intertwined, 5G security continues to progress with new technical features to face the expanded attack surfaces from both internal and external threats. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and 4G LTE for the Americas, announced the release of its latest white...
Ericsson, KORE Partner to Simplify Global IoT Deployments
Ericsson has agreed with KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), to enter into the Ericsson IoT Accelerator ecosystem. With this relationship, enterprises will be able to take advantage of KORE’s IoT connectivity solutions and other managed services while utilizing Ericsson’s award-winning...
Vodafone NZ, Digital Matter to Deliver E2E IoT Asset Tracking Solutions
Vodafone NZ , New Zealand's largest IoT connectivity provider, has partnered with Digital Matter , global leaders in GPS and IoT asset tracking hardware and software, to offer end-to-end IoT asset tracking solutions for New Zealand businesses. Through this partnership, Vodafone NZ has bundled several of Digital Matter’s battery-powered IoT...
KT SAT Unveils Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy
KT SAT announced that it participated in Euroconsult WSBW 2022 event, a global satellite conference which many satellite operators attends every year and presented its Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy to public. CEO of KT SAT, David Kyungmin Song delivered the Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy at World Satellite Business Week(WSBW) 2022...
