Orange Business Services Consolidates its recent Cloud Acquisitions
Orange Business Services has consolidated its recent acquisitions Basefarm, Login Consultants, and The unbelievable Machine Company (*um) into the Orange family. The move reinforces its standing as a leading global network-native digital services company, underscoring its cloud-first vision as the focal point for all new digital experiences and accelerating a secure and sustainable transformation for customers.
N-Ovate Launches Purpose-built Modern Data Stack for Gov & Edu sector
In response to the overwhelming need from government agencies and the education sector, N-Ovate Solutions announced the launch of the SmartGov Data Tech. N-Ovate has partnered with the Black Progress Matters Black-Owned Business Incubator to create an unparalleled, purpose-built modern data stack specifically for governments and education industries. Specializing in...
[White paper] Evolving 5G Security for the Cloud
As 5G networks and cloud computing become increasingly intertwined, 5G security continues to progress with new technical features to face the expanded attack surfaces from both internal and external threats. 5G security continues to improve as security controls, tools, and standards evolve over an extended 5G ecosystem. Different cloud deployment models and architectures may impact 5G security when deploying core networks, edge computing, network slicing, or private networks. Securing these networks will involve securing a 5G supply chain that includes software vendors and cloud service providers, as the cloud can potentially introduce increased supply chain risk due to virtualization, increased use of open-source software, and a larger array of third-party vendors.
Deutsche Telekom Develops New Security Architecture for Vitesco
Deutsche Telekom has announced it will set up a new security architecture for Vitesco Technologies, a leading provider of innovative electrification technologies for vehicles, as part of a new strategic cooperation between the two companies. In addition to setting up and operating its IT systems, the company has redefined its...
RADCOM Renews Cloud-Native Assurance Deal with Rakuten Mobile
RADCOM announced that it has renewed its initial contract signed in 2019 with Rakuten Mobile. With this renewal, RADCOM will continue its successful partnership with Rakuten Mobile, providing advanced cloud-native assurance solutions for Rakuten Mobile's network in Japan. Sharad Sriwastawa, chief technology officer of Rakuten Mobile, Inc. RADCOM's cloud-native assurance...
Bharti Airtel Partners with IBM to Deploy Edge Computing Platform in India
IBM and Bharti Airtel announced their intent to work together to deploy Airtel's edge computing platform in India, which will include 120 network data centers across 20 cities. Once deployed, the platform is designed to enable large enterprises across multiple industries including manufacturing and automotive to accelerate innovative solutions that...
SES, Microsoft to Develop New Fully Virtualised Ground Network for Satellite Comms
SES and Microsoft announced an expansion of their technical and business partnership through a new initiative designed to make the satellite industry more responsive to evolving customer needs through cloud-native service delivery architectures that are more open, virtualised and programmable. Called the Satellite Communications Virtualisation Program, the effort will focus...
EdgeQ, Mavenir Partner for Dual mode 4G/5G Small Cell
EdgeQ, a leader in 5G wireless infrastructure, has partnered with Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks, to deliver the world’s first software-defined, dual mode 4G and 5G solution for small cell enterprise markets. This platform unifies the Central Processing Unit (CPU), networking, and a common...
MNO Oceanlink Taps IPLOOK's Carrier-grade EPC and IMS Platform
IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end LTE/5G mobile core network vendor, announced it has been chosen by Oceanlink, a Mobile Network Operator (MNO) in Kiribati, to provide its 4G mobile core network for commercial deployment on Pacific Islands. This deployment enables Oceanlink to address the high-performance and stable network demands,...
5G Americas Releases 'Evolving 5G Security for the Cloud' White Paper
As 5G networks and cloud computing become increasingly intertwined, 5G security continues to progress with new technical features to face the expanded attack surfaces from both internal and external threats. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and 4G LTE for the Americas, announced the release of its latest white...
SoftBank Completes Automated 5G Network Slicing Over 5G & MEC Applications
SoftBank announced it successfully completed automated 5G network slicing over 5G mobile networks and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) applications. To make an end-to-end (E2E) network slice from a 5G mobile user* to a MEC application, Segment Routing IPv6 Mobile User Plane (SRv6 MUP), pioneered by SoftBank, and SRv6 Flex-Algo were used for robustness and flexibility. SoftBank also verified SRv6 MUP interoperability with 5G equipment at its laboratory. This trial, which started this year, will now proceed to the next step, which is to prepare SRv6 MUP technology for commercial deployment.
KT SAT Unveils Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy
KT SAT announced that it participated in Euroconsult WSBW 2022 event, a global satellite conference which many satellite operators attends every year and presented its Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy to public. CEO of KT SAT, David Kyungmin Song delivered the Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy at World Satellite Business Week(WSBW) 2022...
NEC Unveils Open ROADM-based Optical Transport Products
NEC is driving expansion of All Optical Networks with the introduction of its 'SpectralWave WX Series,' a lineup of open specifications-compliant, open optical transport products. The lineup is built based on standards defined by Open ROADM and Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) Phoenix initiative. The push for All Optical Networks is...
DOCOMO Taps Nokia's AI RF Software to Enhance 5G Network Planning
Nokia announced that it has deployed its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Radio Frequency (RF) capacity planning software for NTT DOCOMO to help the Japanese operator efficiently roll out its 5G network and to speed up radio frequency planning. The AI RF capacity planning solution is part of Nokia’s AVA software offering...
Optiva Launches 5G Telecom Charging Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace
Optiva, a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native monetization and revenue management software, announced the launch of the first 5G telecom charging solution to be transacted through Google Cloud Marketplace. Optiva Charging Engine is pre-integrated with Google Cloud, enabling CSPs to rapidly procure the software and subsequently connect to other parts...
Anritsu, SecuPi Partner to Deliver Data Protection & GDPR Compliance
Anritsu A/S has announced a partnership with SecuPi to deliver data protection and GDPR compliance to customers worldwide. A leading Tier-1 telecommunications provider, with some of the most stringent data protection requirements of any operator globally, is the first to benefit from this new partnership. Anritsu has partnered with SecuPi...
Ericsson, KORE Partner to Simplify Global IoT Deployments
Ericsson has agreed with KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), to enter into the Ericsson IoT Accelerator ecosystem. With this relationship, enterprises will be able to take advantage of KORE’s IoT connectivity solutions and other managed services while utilizing Ericsson’s award-winning...
Viettel Selects Infinera's Optical Timing Solution for 5G Pilot Rollout
Infinera announced that Viettel Network, member of Viettel Group, the largest telecommunications service provider in Vietnam – has selected Infinera’s Optical Timing Channel 2.0 (OTC2.0) solution to prepare its synchronization network for Viettel’s 5G pilot rollout. Infinera’s technology enables Viettel to seamlessly build a network that offers...
Vodafone NZ, Digital Matter to Deliver E2E IoT Asset Tracking Solutions
Vodafone NZ , New Zealand's largest IoT connectivity provider, has partnered with Digital Matter , global leaders in GPS and IoT asset tracking hardware and software, to offer end-to-end IoT asset tracking solutions for New Zealand businesses. Through this partnership, Vodafone NZ has bundled several of Digital Matter’s battery-powered IoT...
SRI International to Lead Two Groundbreaking Efforts to Secure 5G
SRI International, the non-profit research institute behind some of the world’s most impactful deep-tech advancements, announced that it has won two 2022 Cohort, Track G, Phase 1 Securely Operating Through 5G Infrastructure awards from the National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator, a young, but significant program that builds upon basic research and discovery to accelerate solutions that enable long-lasting societal impact.
