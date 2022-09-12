Read full article on original website
Why Location Services and IoT are Leading the 5G Trends of 2022 Featured
Despite an initially slow start, 5G devices and networks are continuing to come out in increasing numbers every year. In 2021, the global 5G infrastructure market was valued at $47.3 billion and is projected to reach a value of $1.67 trillion by 2030. Increasing investment, growing demand for reliable connectivity, and the steady rollout of new networks and partnerships are all acting as drivers for this market explosion.
Three ZTNA Considerations When Replacing Cloud-based VPNs Featured
Our devices and users are more distributed than ever. Cloud-based services are playing an important role in facilitating distributed productivity. However, these convenient services present unacknowledged security risks. Credential theft and exposed web services (which allow nefarious actors to exploit bugs, CVE’s and unpatched systems) are two grave examples of these risks. Cloud-based proxy architectures (like SASE) suffer from both. In many cases, the highest level of administrative access is available through an exposed web service. Furthermore, hairpinning all traffic through these proxy servers creates massive performance bottlenecks that negatively impact user experience with dropped connections and low bandwidth throughput. Cloud-based proxies (e.g., SASE) are a step forward relative to antiquated VPN technologies. But they fall short in extending Zero Trust to the real world of critical infrastructure. If identity can be spoofed to gain access, what mechanisms can limit the “Blast Radius” by containing what an unauthorized user can see and access?
How Southeast Asian Businesses Can Reimagine Customer Engagement, Using RCS Featured
With deeper smartphone penetration, increased use of social media apps, and digitisation, consumers expect brands to be accessible anytime, anywhere. With fast internet, chatbots, and feature-rich OTT platforms, consumers now demand an interactive, personalised, and conversational messaging customer experience. In response, we see many brands in mobile-first markets of Southeast...
N-Ovate Launches Purpose-built Modern Data Stack for Gov & Edu sector
In response to the overwhelming need from government agencies and the education sector, N-Ovate Solutions announced the launch of the SmartGov Data Tech. N-Ovate has partnered with the Black Progress Matters Black-Owned Business Incubator to create an unparalleled, purpose-built modern data stack specifically for governments and education industries. Specializing in...
Amdocs Unveils Industry’s First 5G-Native Charging Solution
Amdocs announced Amdocs Charging, which combines the best of industry capabilities in charging and business support systems, from both Amdocs and Openet to support convergent monetisation of new services across standalone 5G and beyond. Leading service providers, including two tier-one operators in North America, are already using Amdocs Charging to...
Deutsche Telekom Develops New Security Architecture for Vitesco
Deutsche Telekom has announced it will set up a new security architecture for Vitesco Technologies, a leading provider of innovative electrification technologies for vehicles, as part of a new strategic cooperation between the two companies. In addition to setting up and operating its IT systems, the company has redefined its...
Orange Business Services Consolidates its recent Cloud Acquisitions
Orange Business Services has consolidated its recent acquisitions Basefarm, Login Consultants, and The unbelievable Machine Company (*um) into the Orange family. The move reinforces its standing as a leading global network-native digital services company, underscoring its cloud-first vision as the focal point for all new digital experiences and accelerating a secure and sustainable transformation for customers.
Google, NIST Partner to Develop Open Source Chips
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has signed a cooperative research and development agreement with Google to develop and produce chips that researchers can use to develop new nanotechnology and semiconductor devices. The chips will be manufactured by SkyWater Technology at its Bloomington,...
Mavenir Delivers Cloud-native 5G Core for Deutsche Telekom's 5G SA Network
Deutsche Telekom and Mavenir announced the successful delivery and deployment of cloud-native 5G Core to Deutsche Telekom in Germany. Deutsche Telekom selected Mavenir as the supplier for software applications to run on its defined hardware and the existing Kubernetes-based platform of its German business, ensuring an open architecture approach. As part of the deployment process, the Converged Packet Core was integrated with Telekom’s existing multi-vendor access network and other system components.
SK Telecom, GAF & Deloitte Join 5G Open Innovation Lab
5G Open Innovation Lab (The 5G OI Lab) announced three new corporate partnerships and welcomed 16 multi-stage startups, partner-selected to join The Lab’s Fall program, which kicks off this week. SK Telecom, GAF, and Deloitte join 5G Open Innovation Lab’s growing list of prominent global partners dedicated to fostering...
Fibre Wholesaler Enable Taps Incognito's Automated Service Orchestration & Assurance
Incognito Software Systems, a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration software solutions for digital service providers, announces that Enable, provider of ultra-fast fiber broadband for greater Christchurch, has selected its next-gen broadband OSS solutions to deliver a more efficient, customer-centric network powered by automated service orchestration and assurance. By...
RADCOM Renews Cloud-Native Assurance Deal with Rakuten Mobile
RADCOM announced that it has renewed its initial contract signed in 2019 with Rakuten Mobile. With this renewal, RADCOM will continue its successful partnership with Rakuten Mobile, providing advanced cloud-native assurance solutions for Rakuten Mobile's network in Japan. Sharad Sriwastawa, chief technology officer of Rakuten Mobile, Inc. RADCOM's cloud-native assurance...
SRI International to Lead Two Groundbreaking Efforts to Secure 5G
SRI International, the non-profit research institute behind some of the world’s most impactful deep-tech advancements, announced that it has won two 2022 Cohort, Track G, Phase 1 Securely Operating Through 5G Infrastructure awards from the National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator, a young, but significant program that builds upon basic research and discovery to accelerate solutions that enable long-lasting societal impact.
[White paper] Evolving 5G Security for the Cloud
As 5G networks and cloud computing become increasingly intertwined, 5G security continues to progress with new technical features to face the expanded attack surfaces from both internal and external threats. 5G security continues to improve as security controls, tools, and standards evolve over an extended 5G ecosystem. Different cloud deployment models and architectures may impact 5G security when deploying core networks, edge computing, network slicing, or private networks. Securing these networks will involve securing a 5G supply chain that includes software vendors and cloud service providers, as the cloud can potentially introduce increased supply chain risk due to virtualization, increased use of open-source software, and a larger array of third-party vendors.
KT SAT Unveils Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy
KT SAT announced that it participated in Euroconsult WSBW 2022 event, a global satellite conference which many satellite operators attends every year and presented its Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy to public. CEO of KT SAT, David Kyungmin Song delivered the Multi-Orbit Satellite Business Strategy at World Satellite Business Week(WSBW) 2022...
SoftBank Completes Automated 5G Network Slicing Over 5G & MEC Applications
SoftBank announced it successfully completed automated 5G network slicing over 5G mobile networks and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) applications. To make an end-to-end (E2E) network slice from a 5G mobile user* to a MEC application, Segment Routing IPv6 Mobile User Plane (SRv6 MUP), pioneered by SoftBank, and SRv6 Flex-Algo were used for robustness and flexibility. SoftBank also verified SRv6 MUP interoperability with 5G equipment at its laboratory. This trial, which started this year, will now proceed to the next step, which is to prepare SRv6 MUP technology for commercial deployment.
SES, Microsoft to Develop New Fully Virtualised Ground Network for Satellite Comms
SES and Microsoft announced an expansion of their technical and business partnership through a new initiative designed to make the satellite industry more responsive to evolving customer needs through cloud-native service delivery architectures that are more open, virtualised and programmable. Called the Satellite Communications Virtualisation Program, the effort will focus...
Furuno Unveils New Gen of Time Synchronization GNSS Receiver Modules
Furuno Electric, a global provider of the most accurate timing devices, announced a new generation of time synchronization GNSS receiver modules compatible with all GNSS systems in the world. The modules deliver best-in-class nanosecond precision for 5th generation (5G) mobile systems, radio communications systems, smart power grids and grand master...
Etiya Deploys 5G-enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform on AWS
Etiya, a leading Independent Software Provider, announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to deploy its 5G enabled Network Commerce and Management Platform. Etiya’s solution will enable communications service providers to offer flexible, AI-driven service offers to monetize and manage their ecosystem. Cloud-native Etiya NetCoM opens new revenue streams to service providers by providing the collaboration with enterprises while also creating opportunities to increase operational productivity and OPEX savings for both sides.
Keysight Unveils New Automotive Test Solution for Mobile Industry Processor Interface
Keysight Technologies announced a new automotive serializer/deserializer (SerDes) receiver (Rx) compliance test solution to verify mobile industry processor interface (MIPI) A-PHY devices based on the Compliance Test Specification (CTS) requirements. This solution was developed in collaboration with BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GMBH and Wilder Technologies, with the support of Valens...
