ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOOL 96.5

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man dies after truck rolls over 125 feet down embankment

SALMON RIVER, ID. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Idaho County. According to the Idaho State Police, the crash took place on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. The man was driving his truck westbound on American Bar Road. Drving on the narrow and rocky dirt road, the driver tried to make a turn around a previous rockslide.
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy