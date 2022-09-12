Read full article on original website
Ex-NFL Quarterback Believes He's 'Motherf----r' Tom Brady Referenced
While on an episode of HBO's The Shop in 2021, Tom Brady made an interesting comment about a team passing up on him in free agency. Brady made headlines because he referred to an unnamed quarterback as a "motherf---er." Fans around the league were desperate to find out who he was talking about.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Tom Brady hints at retirement as Gisele Bündchen says she has 'concerns' about him playing
Tom Brady remarked on his latest podcast appearance that he is "close to the end" of his NFL career as he continued to hint at his retirement.
Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child
Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet, the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28). “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.More from VIBE.comColin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las...
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Michael Irvin blasts Stephen A Smith for suggesting Dallas Cowboys approach forgotten man Colin Kaepernick
MICHAEL IRVIN isn't entertaining suggestions that the Dallas Cowboys contact Colin Kaepernick. On Sunday, the Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott for four to six weeks, according to Tom Pelissero, after he suffered a fractured thumb during Sunday's 19-3 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Naturally the quarterback...
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Seahawks players roasting Russell Wilson was the best part of Seattle’s 17-16 win
Russell Wilson returned to Lumen Field to a stadium of boos on Monday night in the Broncos 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. What made the loss even funnier is the parade of former Seahawks from the Legion of Boom era that were in attendance at the game. Former Seahawk KJ...
Aaron Rodgers has brutal comment about 1 Packers WR
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to sound quite down on his set of wide receivers. The Packers struggled on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Rodgers demonstrating little faith in most of his young wide receivers. Among that group is second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who has handled kick return duties for Green Bay but has virtually no role in the offense.
A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff
Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Last Season Records: Kansas City 12-5; Los Angeles 9-8 The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Chiefs and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Los Angeles winning the first 30-24 on the road and Kansas City taking the second 34-28.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gross Fan Video Going Viral
Over the weekend, there were millions of fans who watched their favorite NFL teams take the field for the first time during the 2022 season. Some of those fans partook in an alcoholic beverage - or several. One of those fans was at Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Titans Reportedly Suffer Tough Season Ending Injury Loss
Da'Shawn Hand's comeback effort unfortunately did not last long. The defensive end left Sunday's game against the New York Giants after playing just two snaps. Those are the only two plays he'll line up for all year. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hand will require season-ending surgery after tearing...
Rams’ Matthew Stafford injury status for Week 2 gets critical update from Sean McVay
Matthew Stafford did not play his best football in the season opening Week 1 loss for the Los Angeles Rams against the Buffalo Bills. The 2021 Super Bowl champion Stafford underwent a non-surgical procedure and PRP injection in his right elbow during the offseason. Sean McVay didn’t seem too concerned...
NFL Week 2 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
Week 1 of the NFL season was … consequential. We saw big upsets, significant injuries and breakout performances aplenty. Good news: We're just getting started. FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every game that will be played in Week 2. And make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for previews and predictions each week.
Longtime NFL Reporter Announces He's Leaving ESPN
For nearly a decade New Orleans Saints insider Mike Triplett has called ESPN his home. But it appears that his time with the Worldwide Leader in Sports is coming to an end. On Wednesday, Triplett announced that today will be his final day at ESPN. He called it a dream to work with the company since he was a teenager and loved his experience working there.
