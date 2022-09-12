Read full article on original website
Packers.com
Mike's Mid-Week Chat: Is this a must-win game?
Hey everybody, thanks for logging on today. Go ahead and start sending in your questions and I'll get rolling. What's one thing on offense and defense that needs to be improved to pull out a win on Sunday night?. Offensively, I think they just need to make the plays that...
Packers.com
Packers Give Back Game honors Special Olympians
Sports can unify various backgrounds and abilities. It is a powerful vehicle that facilitates shared experiences, encouraging competition, collaboration and perseverance. Football and the Green Bay Packers have long served as a common source of unity and pride for Wisconsinites. In a similar way, Special Olympics Wisconsin works to empower individuals with intellectual disabilities by using sports as a catalyst. With programming centered around health and education, Special Olympics works to end inactivity, injustice and intolerance. In August, Special Olympics Wisconsin was recognized in a unique way for its 50-year legacy in creating inclusive communities across the state.
Packers.com
How to stream, watch Packers-Bears game on TV
Where: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.) The game will air across the country on NBC. Play-by-play man Mike Tirico joins analyst Cris Collinsworth with Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines. How can I listen to the Packers on the radio?. All Packers games can be heard on the Packers Radio...
Packers.com
Allen Lazard returns to practice for Packers, ready to 'get back on the tracks'
GREEN BAY – An optimistic Allen Lazard wasn't guaranteeing he'd return this week and confessed he'd probably be a game-time decision Sunday night. But getting back on the practice field Wednesday on a limited basis from his ankle injury was a strong first step toward making his 2022 debut, and the Packers' No. 1 receiver sees no reason he can't pick up where he left off as training camp concluded.
Packers.com
Total Packers with Matt LaFleur: AJ Dillon
Join Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and analyst Larry McCarren as they recap the Packers' Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. This week's guest is AJ Dillon.
Packers.com
Packers sign S Mike Brown to practice squad
The Green Bay Packers signed S Mike Brown to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Brown (6-1, 220) originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Ohio) on May 13, but was released on Aug. 30. In college, he played in 54 games with 39 starts and registered 196 tackles (111 solo), 15½ tackles for a loss, 10 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and four interceptions. Brown will wear No. 35 for the Packers.
Packers.com
Colton Zimmerman of Weyauwega-Fremont High School named Packers High School Coach of the Week
The Green Bay Packers have announced that Colton Zimmerman of Weyauwega-Fremont High School in Weyauwega, Wis., has been named the Packers High School Coach of the Week. The program is presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Zimmerman, in just his first year as head coach of the Warhawks, has his team...
Packers.com
Packers sign T Caleb Jones to active roster
The Green Bay Packers signed T Caleb Jones from the practice squad to the active roster and placed LB Krys Barnes on injured reserve. The transactions were announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Jones originally signed with Green Bay on May 2 as an undrafted free agent out of...
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Rebound recipe
Mike and Wes preview Sunday night's matchup with the Bears, beginning with an injury update on the Packers (:18) and continuing with the keys to victory on defense (1:26) and offense (6:42). They also recap the debut of Green Bay's new special teams (12:52) and discuss some interesting stats heading into the home opener (16:04) as well as other notable Week 2 matchups around the NFL (19:55).
Packers.com
Story about Packers nickname gets 'Pants on Fire' grade
I read this weekend on our local newspaper website that Curly Lambeau gave the Packers their nickname based on their association with Acme Packing. That's not true, is it?. I saw that, too. That recent story originated with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but I saw it on the Green Bay Press-Gazette website. Of all places! It was the Press-Gazette that gave the Packers their name. In the paper's first story about the team's organizational meeting, which appeared in its Aug. 13, 1919, edition, it referred to it as both the Packers and Indians based on the name of the team's original sponsor, the Indian Packing Co. The next day, the Press-Gazette called the team the Indians. On Aug. 15, two days after the first story, it referred to them only as the Packers and thereafter the nickname stuck. Although for a brief period starting in 1923, the Packers tried to dissociate themselves from Acme Packing and thus used along with the Press-Gazette other references or names to identify the team. However, fans and newspapers elsewhere continued to call them the Packers.
Packers.com
Packers celebrating annual alumni weekend by welcoming back dozens of former players
The Green Bay Packers are celebrating the team's annual Alumni Weekend by welcoming dozens of former players back to Lambeau Field to enjoy Sunday's game together, with alumni from the last six decades scheduled to attend. The alumni will be introduced on the field at halftime of Sunday's game and...
Packers.com
Inbox: It will just have to wait
Ads on TV during the football game: "How do you football?" "Change the way you pizza." "How do you cashback?" Don't you just hate it when advertisers verb nouns?. I wonder if the NFL schedule-makers were a bit disappointed in seeing a Packers loss. Makes Week 2 just another game.
