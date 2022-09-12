Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire
The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry...
KFVS12
Charleston R-1 school district facing teacher shortage
A Heartland teen is giving back to patients at a hospital on his birthday. Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Authorities...
KFVS12
Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.
The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the church fire...
KFVS12
Jackson Police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home
Carbondale police said 35-year-old Rodney D. Brooks, of Marion, Ill., is wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday night. A Heartland teen is giving back to patients at a hospital on his birthday. Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/15. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation
IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation. Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14. Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene. The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department...
KFVS12
Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
KFVS12
Crash involving school bus in Carbondale sends one person to hospital
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash in Carbondale involving a Vienna High School school bus resulted in a man being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the report around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to a release, James...
KFVS12
Crews respond to garage fire on Whitener St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a garage fire on Whitener Street on Wednesday afternoon, September 14. According to the Cape Girardeau fire chief on scene, some items in a garage caught on fire in the 1500 block of Whitener. The cause is unknown at this time. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Heartland teen collecting toys for children
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jimmy Williams was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2019 and underwent a heart transplant in 2020. He’s spending his second birthday after the procedure letting kids at Cardinal Glennon know he gets what they’re going through. Jimmy hosts toy drives around his birthday...
KFVS12
Jackson police: Suspect in custody after overnight incident on Hope St.
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they have taken a suspect in custody in connection with an overnight incident on Hope Street, near Jackson Park. According to Jackson Assistant Police Chief Alex Broch, details about the incident cannot be released at this time, but officers are in talks with the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney.
KFVS12
New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
KFVS12
1 person dead in Perry Co., Mo. fatal crash, Hwy. 51 open again
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement have reported that all lanes of Highway 51 are now open following a deadly crash in Perry County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, Timothy Tarrillion, 36, of Perryville, was pronounced dead by the Perry County coroner. Troopers responded to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff: woman shot at apartment complex, suspects sought
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau. Graves...
KFVS12
Carbondale police searching for man considered armed & dangerous
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale police are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous. According to the police department, 35-year-old Rodney D. Brooks, of Marion, Ill., is wanted in connection with a shooting on the 1100 block of East Main Street late Saturday night, September 10.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau
A southeast Missouri mother wanted on charges of child abuse and child neglect is in custody. A shooting investigation continues in Poplar Bluff. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Missouri Department of Transportation will be making repairs to the Bill Emerson...
KFVS12
Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close. According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close. No word on when exactly the store will close. This would make the Paducah store the last...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police investigating shooting outside apartment complex
A southeast Missouri mother wanted on charges of child abuse and child neglect is in custody. A shooting investigation continues in Poplar Bluff. Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation...
KFVS12
Sneak peek of 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show
We are live with Carla Grebing of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Carla Jordan of the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Janna Clifton joins us to look at the Fall Open House, Oktoberfest and much more!. SEMO Soccer Women's team to play 'Meg Herndon Donate Life Game' Sunday. Updated: Sep....
KFVS12
MoDOT crews to begin repairs to Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge Oct. 3
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A heads up for drivers who travel across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Be prepared for lane and width restrictions at the beginning of October. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), crews will begin making repairs to the bridge on Monday, October 3...
Comments / 0