Jackson, MO

KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire

The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry...
IRONTON, MO
KFVS12

Charleston R-1 school district facing teacher shortage

A Heartland teen is giving back to patients at a hospital on his birthday. Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Authorities...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.

The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the church fire...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
State
Kentucky State
City
Jackson, MO
City
Oak Ridge, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Jackson, MO
Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation. Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14. Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene. The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department...
IRONTON, MO
KFVS12

Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews respond to garage fire on Whitener St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a garage fire on Whitener Street on Wednesday afternoon, September 14. According to the Cape Girardeau fire chief on scene, some items in a garage caught on fire in the 1500 block of Whitener. The cause is unknown at this time. The...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland teen collecting toys for children

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jimmy Williams was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2019 and underwent a heart transplant in 2020. He’s spending his second birthday after the procedure letting kids at Cardinal Glennon know he gets what they’re going through. Jimmy hosts toy drives around his birthday...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Jackson police: Suspect in custody after overnight incident on Hope St.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they have taken a suspect in custody in connection with an overnight incident on Hope Street, near Jackson Park. According to Jackson Assistant Police Chief Alex Broch, details about the incident cannot be released at this time, but officers are in talks with the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

1 person dead in Perry Co., Mo. fatal crash, Hwy. 51 open again

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement have reported that all lanes of Highway 51 are now open following a deadly crash in Perry County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, Timothy Tarrillion, 36, of Perryville, was pronounced dead by the Perry County coroner. Troopers responded to the...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff: woman shot at apartment complex, suspects sought

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau. Graves...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale police searching for man considered armed & dangerous

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale police are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous. According to the police department, 35-year-old Rodney D. Brooks, of Marion, Ill., is wanted in connection with a shooting on the 1100 block of East Main Street late Saturday night, September 10.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close. According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close. No word on when exactly the store will close. This would make the Paducah store the last...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff police investigating shooting outside apartment complex

A southeast Missouri mother wanted on charges of child abuse and child neglect is in custody. A shooting investigation continues in Poplar Bluff. Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Sneak peek of 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show

We are live with Carla Grebing of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Carla Jordan of the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Janna Clifton joins us to look at the Fall Open House, Oktoberfest and much more!. SEMO Soccer Women's team to play 'Meg Herndon Donate Life Game' Sunday. Updated: Sep....
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

MoDOT crews to begin repairs to Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge Oct. 3

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A heads up for drivers who travel across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Be prepared for lane and width restrictions at the beginning of October. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), crews will begin making repairs to the bridge on Monday, October 3...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

