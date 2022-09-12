ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

caribbeanlife.com

Op-ed | Reviving NYC: Making NYC more accessible and mobile

As we prepare for New York City’s post-pandemic future, it is important to reconsider how people move around the city and region. Safety, improved connectivity, and greater reliability will all be key, whether addressing mass transit, private vehicles, bikes, walking, or ferries. Patterns of life and work are rapidly changing, and the approach to local mobility that has served the city well for more than a hundred years will not suffice going forward.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Newton Foundation hosts 9/11 tribute in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn-based Newton Foundation, co-founded and co-owned by retired New York Police Department (NYPD) detective Barbadian Dr. Judith Newton on Saturday observed the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. The observance at Seaview Park in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, attracted area legislators,...
BROOKLYN, NY
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
PIX11

10 hospitalized in Jersey City after self-defense spray exposure

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Ten people were hospitalized, including four firefighters, after exposure to a faulty container of self-defense spray inside a Jersey City building on Tuesday, according to authorities. First responders were called to the four-story building on Bergen Avenue near Clinton Avenue just before 5 p.m. due to a report of a […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
caribbeanlife.com

Williams underscores community concerns over redistricting

As the New York City Redistricting Commission considers the proposed maps for new City Council districts, New York City Public Advocate, Jumaane D. Williams is amplifying and uplifting several community concerns over the new boundaries that would determine representation for all New Yorkers across the 51 districts. At a hearing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thesandpaper.net

NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday

A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
caribbeanlife.com

CARIBBEAN QUEEN

A 58-year-old St. Lucian-born Clinical Technician in the Emergency Room at Mt. Sinai Medical Center on 5th Avenue in Manhattan on Saturday snatched the inaugural Miss Caribbean Woman 50 and Over crown in a Beauty Pageant that comprised six other Caribbean contenders at the Mahalia Jackson Intermediate School in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

NYC's Carnegie Diner Now Open In North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, has made its North Jersey debut. The diner's flagship location is located near Carnegie Hall, but its newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus. The 6,600-square-foot location offers seating for...
SECAUCUS, NJ
News Break
Politics
PIX11

NYCHA Chair Greg Russ out as CEO as roles split: Adams

NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYCHA Chair Greg Russ will no longer serve as the agency’s CEO, with the two roles being split going forward, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday, a shift made following a scare of arsenic in the water at Manhattan’s Jacob Riis Houses complex. Russ, who had held the dual position since he […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County

A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash

An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ

