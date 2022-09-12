Read full article on original website
Montclair sidewalk sale aims to bring residents, businesses together
The Upper Montclair Business Association’s 46th annual sidewalk sale, designed to showcase the entrepreneurs who help make Montclair a singular community, will feature more than 40 businesses, ranging from retail and food establishments to nonprofits and fitness centers. The sale, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5...
Pizza party! Kenilworth woman breaks world record for pizza collection
A Kenilworth woman's collection of pizza-related items has been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest collection in the world.
caribbeanlife.com
Op-ed | Reviving NYC: Making NYC more accessible and mobile
As we prepare for New York City’s post-pandemic future, it is important to reconsider how people move around the city and region. Safety, improved connectivity, and greater reliability will all be key, whether addressing mass transit, private vehicles, bikes, walking, or ferries. Patterns of life and work are rapidly changing, and the approach to local mobility that has served the city well for more than a hundred years will not suffice going forward.
caribbeanlife.com
Newton Foundation hosts 9/11 tribute in Brooklyn
The Brooklyn-based Newton Foundation, co-founded and co-owned by retired New York Police Department (NYPD) detective Barbadian Dr. Judith Newton on Saturday observed the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. The observance at Seaview Park in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, attracted area legislators,...
These Three NJ Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing, Part of 150 Nationwide
Officials with Bed Bath & Beyond have announced the first round of stores that they will be closing nationwide and three locations in New Jersey are on the list. Earlier this year, the struggling retailer announced that some 150 stores would be closing in an attempt to stabilize its finances and turn around declining sales.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
The most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey
Since New Jersey is known to be a very diverse state, it should come as no surprise that the most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey: Jersey City (for the sixth year in a row) according to Wallet Hub. Wallet Hub compared 501 of the most populated...
10 hospitalized in Jersey City after self-defense spray exposure
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Ten people were hospitalized, including four firefighters, after exposure to a faulty container of self-defense spray inside a Jersey City building on Tuesday, according to authorities. First responders were called to the four-story building on Bergen Avenue near Clinton Avenue just before 5 p.m. due to a report of a […]
caribbeanlife.com
Williams underscores community concerns over redistricting
As the New York City Redistricting Commission considers the proposed maps for new City Council districts, New York City Public Advocate, Jumaane D. Williams is amplifying and uplifting several community concerns over the new boundaries that would determine representation for all New Yorkers across the 51 districts. At a hearing...
thesandpaper.net
NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday
A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
caribbeanlife.com
CARIBBEAN QUEEN
A 58-year-old St. Lucian-born Clinical Technician in the Emergency Room at Mt. Sinai Medical Center on 5th Avenue in Manhattan on Saturday snatched the inaugural Miss Caribbean Woman 50 and Over crown in a Beauty Pageant that comprised six other Caribbean contenders at the Mahalia Jackson Intermediate School in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.
NYC's Carnegie Diner Now Open In North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, has made its North Jersey debut. The diner's flagship location is located near Carnegie Hall, but its newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus. The 6,600-square-foot location offers seating for...
The fate of Dollhaus II to be decided this coming Monday in Bayonne
Some would say that nothing good ever lasts in Bayonne. Sure, you have your supermarkets and restaurants, the kind of businesses that are essential to any town. But what about a place to go to take in some culture? A place like an art gallery. With the recent loss of...
NYCHA Chair Greg Russ out as CEO as roles split: Adams
NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYCHA Chair Greg Russ will no longer serve as the agency’s CEO, with the two roles being split going forward, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday, a shift made following a scare of arsenic in the water at Manhattan’s Jacob Riis Houses complex. Russ, who had held the dual position since he […]
NJ Transit bus route redesign is late in one city, but improvements are on the road
Passengers who ride 38 NJ Transit bus routes in the state’s largest city are still waiting for the final answer about the how those routes will be redesigned, which had been expected in the spring. But bus improvements are on the road in other places, fueled by rider suggestions...
Several people injured in accident involving NJ Transit bus, 2 other vehicles in Newark
Several people were injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a New Jersey Transit bus in Newark.
therealdeal.com
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County
A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash
An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
Speed limiters being considered in NY, should never happen in NJ (Opinion)
The "Nanny state" is contemplating a "Big Brother" move. A bill that would mandate speed limiters on new vehicles set to the local maximum allowable limit is actually being considered in New York. The system is called Active Intelligence Speed Assistance and it uses GPS and traffic sign recognition to...
Newark to hold food distribution event today amid high inflation, higher expenses
Newark's Drive Up and Go Food Distribution event will be held today beginning at 11 a.m. at Ferry Street and Niagara/Chambers streets.
