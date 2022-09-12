As we prepare for New York City’s post-pandemic future, it is important to reconsider how people move around the city and region. Safety, improved connectivity, and greater reliability will all be key, whether addressing mass transit, private vehicles, bikes, walking, or ferries. Patterns of life and work are rapidly changing, and the approach to local mobility that has served the city well for more than a hundred years will not suffice going forward.

