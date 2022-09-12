In 2017, the Lewiston School District and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office worked to create an “Attendance Court” that focuses on addressing the underlying problems of student attendance. While most students attend class regularly, there are several students in our community that struggle to attend for a variety of reasons. “Attendance Court brings resources to the table to help students get to school. We focus on the “why” does the student miss class rather than ‘when’,” said Prosecutor Justin Coleman.

