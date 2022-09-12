Read full article on original website
Rescue Crews Searching for an Unidentified man Seen in Clearwater River; Orofino man Reported Missing
OROFINO - At about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a report of man in the Clearwater River yelling for help. Deputies responded to the area along with the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police, but did not locate anyone. The man had...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
70-Year-Old Arrested in Idaho County After Allegedly Exposing Himself in Front of a Group of Children
IDAHO COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a call about a male subject in a blue van on Highway 13 that had allegedly exited the van naked and exposed himself in front of a group of children. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
Man dies after truck rolls over 125 feet down embankment
SALMON RIVER, ID. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Idaho County. According to the Idaho State Police, the crash took place on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. The man was driving his truck westbound on American Bar Road. Drving on the narrow and rocky dirt road, the driver tried to make a turn around a previous rockslide.
Work to Stabilize Slope Above US95 on White Bird Grade set to Begin Next Week
GRANGEVILLE - Rock scaling will begin Tuesday, September 20, at the top of White Bird Grade to stabilize the slope above U.S. Highway 95. Work over the next several weeks will intermittently affect the highway. Scaling involves knocking down loose debris proactively, with rocks falling from the hillside down to...
Nez Perce County's Attendance Court Remains a Priority With Lewiston School District
In 2017, the Lewiston School District and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office worked to create an “Attendance Court” that focuses on addressing the underlying problems of student attendance. While most students attend class regularly, there are several students in our community that struggle to attend for a variety of reasons. “Attendance Court brings resources to the table to help students get to school. We focus on the “why” does the student miss class rather than ‘when’,” said Prosecutor Justin Coleman.
2022 Orofino Lumberjack Days & Clearwater County Fair Kicks Off Thursday
OROFINO - After being postponed each of the last two years, Orofino Lumberjack Days is set to return in 2022! The 73rd Annual Orofino Lumberjack Days and Clearwater County Fair are both set to be held September 15-18, 2022. Hosted by Orofino Celebrations Inc. The 2022 Orofino Lumberjack Days Grand...
