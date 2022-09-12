ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man dies after truck rolls over 125 feet down embankment

SALMON RIVER, ID. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Idaho County. According to the Idaho State Police, the crash took place on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. The man was driving his truck westbound on American Bar Road. Drving on the narrow and rocky dirt road, the driver tried to make a turn around a previous rockslide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
County
Idaho County, ID
City
Riggins, ID
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho County, ID
Accidents
Idaho County, ID
Crime & Safety
Big Country News

Nez Perce County's Attendance Court Remains a Priority With Lewiston School District

In 2017, the Lewiston School District and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office worked to create an “Attendance Court” that focuses on addressing the underlying problems of student attendance. While most students attend class regularly, there are several students in our community that struggle to attend for a variety of reasons. “Attendance Court brings resources to the table to help students get to school. We focus on the “why” does the student miss class rather than ‘when’,” said Prosecutor Justin Coleman.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy