Worcester Police Make Arrest for Loaded Gun, Open Hennessy Bottle After Traffic Stop on Highland Street
WORCESTER - Police arrested a 21-year-old Worcester resident on Tuesday following a traffic stop on Highland Street. According to police, Neighborhood Response Team officers were on patrol near Park Avenue when they witnessed a white Mercedes-Benz make multiple turns without using a turn signal. The vehicle had tinted windows and officers couldn't see inside.
Driver Leads State Police on High Speed Pursuit on NH’s Route 101
A Derry man led New Hampshire State Police on a high speed multi-town pursuit on Route 101 on Tuesday night after he left a traffic stop. Robert Sullivan, 41, was stopped in Exeter in the westbound lanes in Exeter just after 7 p.m. for a "lane violation which posed a hazard to the motoring public", as well as a registration violation, according to State Police. Sullivan pulled his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup into the breakdown lane, but then sped off.
communityadvocate.com
Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest
SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
whdh.com
19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
Turnto10.com
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
Man gets up to 20 years in prison in killing of woman who was found dead in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in connection with the killing of a woman who was found dead in a lake in Worcester. Joseph Dalrymple, 37, of Shrewsbury, pled guilty Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Marlene Bleau, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early.
Former Shrewsbury man gets 18 to 20 in death of woman pulled from Lake Quinsigamond
WORCESTER — A former Shrewsbury man was sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison Thursday in the 2018 death of Marlene Bleau, the woman found dead in Lake Quinsigamond. Joseph J. Dalrymple — who was originally charged with murder — received the sentence after pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.
WMUR.com
Woman sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in DUI crash that killed 1
CONCORD, N.H. — A woman accused of driving drunk in 2019 and causing a crash that killed a woman and injured a 1-year-old child pleaded guilty in court Wednesday. Prosecutors and the defense reached a fully negotiated plea Wednesday morning that includes a prison sentence for Maggie Doorlag, who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide-DUI and second-degree assault.
valleypatriot.com
Leader of Lawrence Area Drug Trafficking Organization Pleads Guilty to Drug Conspiracy, Firearm Charges
BOSTON – The leader of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, carfentanil and fentanyl analogue in and around the Lawrence area, as well as to possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking offense.
Jonathan Delacruz of Worcester, accused of selling drugs that caused a woman to overdose and die, pleads not guilty, free on $20k cash bail
A Worcester man facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the March 2022 overdose death of a 36-year-old woman pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday and will remain free on $20,000 cash bail. Jonathan Delacruz, 31, pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and distribution of a class...
Holyoke man arrested on animal cruelty charges
Holyoke police arrested a man on Sunday on suspicions of animal abuse, after witnesses stated they saw the man hit, throw, and drag a dog around the area of High Street and Jackson Street.
Holyoke man arrested after stabbing at Family Dollar
An argument at Family Dollar on September 11 ended with one man in the hospital and another under arrest.
Pair allegedly kidnap Bennington woman on drug ransom
A Massachusetts pair is behind bars after they allegedly kidnapped a Bennington woman Monday over a drug debt.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man accused of throwing hungry dog in poor condition several times
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after a witness was sickened after what they say the man did to a dog in his possession. According to Holyoke Police, just after 6:00p.m. on Sunday, Holyoke Police Officers responded to the area of High Street and Jackson Street for the report of 2 Hispanic men abusing a dog.
Timeline: Holyoke Homicides 2022
There have been five homicides in the City of Holyoke so far this year.
Police Arrest Marlborough Man After Framingham Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man following a crash in Framingham on Thursday night, September 8/. Police arrested Nestoro O. Delgado Escobedo, 30, of 48 Harvard Street of Marlborough at 9;30 p.m. at 31 Dennison Avenue in Framingham. “Escobedo was involved in an accident on Dennison Ave...
Employees, family allege Precision Molding culpable in woman's death during smoke break
STURBRIDGE — Debra A. Lavallee was working the third shift at G&F Precision Molding the night that she lost her life. Lavallee, a quality assurance inspector at the company for 30 years, was taking a cigarette break when she was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Route 20. ...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigation underway for an unattended, suspicious death in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A police investigation is underway for an unattended death in South Hadley. The death was described by the Northwestern District Attorneys office as “suspicious.”. The body of an unnamed 71-year-old man, who lived in the house, was discovered at 37 Lawn Street around 2:00 Friday...
Marlboro police searching for assault, robbery suspects who fled on motorcycle
MARLBORO, Mass. — Police in Marlboro are searching for two people who allegedly assaulted and robbed a man of money before taking off on a motorcycle. The alleged incident happened in the area of Main and Prospects streets around 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Marlboro police. Witnesses snapped a...
Suspect arrested for High Street deadly shooting in Holyoke
A Springfield man has been arrested for a deadly shooting at the intersection of I-391 and High Street Wednesday evening.
