Roxbury, NH

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Make Arrest for Loaded Gun, Open Hennessy Bottle After Traffic Stop on Highland Street

WORCESTER - Police arrested a 21-year-old Worcester resident on Tuesday following a traffic stop on Highland Street. According to police, Neighborhood Response Team officers were on patrol near Park Avenue when they witnessed a white Mercedes-Benz make multiple turns without using a turn signal. The vehicle had tinted windows and officers couldn't see inside.
WORCESTER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Driver Leads State Police on High Speed Pursuit on NH’s Route 101

A Derry man led New Hampshire State Police on a high speed multi-town pursuit on Route 101 on Tuesday night after he left a traffic stop. Robert Sullivan, 41, was stopped in Exeter in the westbound lanes in Exeter just after 7 p.m. for a "lane violation which posed a hazard to the motoring public", as well as a registration violation, according to State Police. Sullivan pulled his 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup into the breakdown lane, but then sped off.
EXETER, NH
communityadvocate.com

Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest

SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
SHREWSBURY, MA
whdh.com

19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man gets up to 20 years in prison in killing of woman who was found dead in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in connection with the killing of a woman who was found dead in a lake in Worcester. Joseph Dalrymple, 37, of Shrewsbury, pled guilty Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Marlene Bleau, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Woman sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in DUI crash that killed 1

CONCORD, N.H. — A woman accused of driving drunk in 2019 and causing a crash that killed a woman and injured a 1-year-old child pleaded guilty in court Wednesday. Prosecutors and the defense reached a fully negotiated plea Wednesday morning that includes a prison sentence for Maggie Doorlag, who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide-DUI and second-degree assault.
LOUDON, NH
MassLive.com

Jonathan Delacruz of Worcester, accused of selling drugs that caused a woman to overdose and die, pleads not guilty, free on $20k cash bail

A Worcester man facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the March 2022 overdose death of a 36-year-old woman pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday and will remain free on $20,000 cash bail. Jonathan Delacruz, 31, pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and distribution of a class...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Marlborough Man After Framingham Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man following a crash in Framingham on Thursday night, September 8/. Police arrested Nestoro O. Delgado Escobedo, 30, of 48 Harvard Street of Marlborough at 9;30 p.m. at 31 Dennison Avenue in Framingham. “Escobedo was involved in an accident on Dennison Ave...
westernmassnews.com

Police investigation underway for an unattended, suspicious death in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A police investigation is underway for an unattended death in South Hadley. The death was described by the Northwestern District Attorneys office as “suspicious.”. The body of an unnamed 71-year-old man, who lived in the house, was discovered at 37 Lawn Street around 2:00 Friday...

