Columbia, MO

kjluradio.com

Former JCPS employee receives $1 million settlement in lawsuit

A former employee with the Jefferson City School District will receive more than $1 million to settle a lawsuit filed against the district five years ago. In 2017, Tammy Ferry filed a lawsuit against the district, alleging she was subjected to retaliation, sex discrimination and a hostile work environment. Ferry...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
vandalialeader.com

Future of hospital hangs in the balance

Platinum Team Management, a hospital and medical management company based in Wylie, Texas, announced an agreement last May to assume control of Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Noble Health had announced that the facilities were closing on March 25 and the two hospitals suspended services and diverted all patients to nearby facilities. Since that time, questions have been raised concerning the possibility of the hospitals reopening.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Downtown demolition causes sidewalk and parking closures

Developers are building a six-story apartment building at Tenth St. and Broadway in downtown Columbia, replacing the old U.S. Bank building there. Construction will cause parking lane closures as well as sidewalk closures along the south end of East Broadway between Hitt Street and South Tenth Street. The post Downtown demolition causes sidewalk and parking closures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Investigators release name of man electrocuted in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died after being electrocuted in southern Boone County Monday. Investigators said Andrew Blaine Moss, 22, of Hallsville died after coming into contact with a downed powerline. According to a release, the powerline was knocked...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Cole County Judge rules on marijuana ballot issue

(AP) — A Mid – Missouri judge has ruled that voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana during the Nov. 8 election. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to remove the question from the ballot. Walker ruled that Joy Sweeney, the woman suing didn’t prove she’s a Missouri resident, which would have been required for her lawsuit to continue. Walker noted that he would have ruled against her claims even if she had proven her Missouri residency. Her attorneys argued that the ballot initiative was unconstitutionally broad. They also said the secretary of state’s office overstepped its bounds by re-checking voter signatures to get the question on the ballot.
COLE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Committee meets with Columbia police to discuss traffic stops that resulted in no action

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the 2021 Attorney General’s Missouri Vehicle Stops Report, 184 drivers pulled over were released with no action in Columbia last year. “Essentially that means that a stop was conducted where the driver did not receive a ticket, did not receive a written warning, or was not taken into custody for an arrest,” Lieutenant Clint Sinclair with the Columbia Police Department said.
COLUMBIA, MO

