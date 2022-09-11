ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

KOMO News

Yakima police scaling back resources for missing 4 y/o

YAKIMA-- Yakima Police are continuing to search for the missing 4 year-old boy, Lucian. As of Monday night, officials will be scaling back on their resources from around the state and the search and rescue team. Officials say they have have been in water, on the river, through brush and...
YAKIMA, WA
KOMO News

More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima

Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Yakima police announce major seizure of illegal weapons from cartel

YAKIMA -- Yakima police are announcing a major bust after finding and seizing an armory of illegal weapons from a cartel. They say the operation was a team-up with Homeland Security and the ATF. YPD says while serving a search warrant, they found the large weapons cache and seized 27...
YAKIMA, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Autistic 3-year-old reported missing has been found

Wenatchee, Wash. -- UPDATE: Sept. 11 12:20 PM. The 3-year-old has been found and is back home. Wenatchee Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing child. 3-year-old Kiovanni was reported missing from the 1300 block of Maple street, wearing just a diaper. WPD says the child...
Chronicle

Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response

Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
PACKWOOD, WA
ncwlife.com

Guilty plea from alleged leader in gang-related ambush

WATERVILLE — The alleged leader of a gang-related ambush in East Wenatchee last year was sentenced Thursday to three and a half years in prison. Jorge Reyes, 26, of Wenatchee pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault in the June 5, 2021 shooting near Ninth and Baker streets, which left one man wounded. The plea agreement in Douglas County Superior Court allowed Reyes to avoid charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.
kpq.com

New Fire Burning Near White River/Irving Peak Fires

The White River and Irving Peak fires are burning about 5,800 acres northwest of Plain. The footprint of the White River fire is inside the control lines and geographic features being used as containment lines. The Irving Peak Fire has shown some recent growth with firefighters working along roads and...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee

PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
WENATCHEE, WA

