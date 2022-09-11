Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Yakima police scaling back resources for missing 4 y/o
YAKIMA-- Yakima Police are continuing to search for the missing 4 year-old boy, Lucian. As of Monday night, officials will be scaling back on their resources from around the state and the search and rescue team. Officials say they have have been in water, on the river, through brush and...
KOMO News
More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima
Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
KOMO News
Yakima police announce major seizure of illegal weapons from cartel
YAKIMA -- Yakima police are announcing a major bust after finding and seizing an armory of illegal weapons from a cartel. They say the operation was a team-up with Homeland Security and the ATF. YPD says while serving a search warrant, they found the large weapons cache and seized 27...
Why hasn’t an AMBER Alert been activated for missing Yakima boy?
YAKIMA – As the search for Lucian Munguia, the missing 4-year-old Yakima boy continues, many people have asked why an AMBER Alert has not been activated for him. The simple answer from authorities is Lucian’s case does not yet fit the requirements. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Autistic 3-year-old reported missing has been found
Wenatchee, Wash. -- UPDATE: Sept. 11 12:20 PM. The 3-year-old has been found and is back home. Wenatchee Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing child. 3-year-old Kiovanni was reported missing from the 1300 block of Maple street, wearing just a diaper. WPD says the child...
KIMA TV
Yakima family mourning after their loved one was stabbed and stomped to death in her home
It was four in the morning when police in Missouri say they received a phone call from a nine-year-old boy saying, "My mom is dead." "His mother was described as having serious injuries," said Timothy Burger, Lieutenant with Hazelwood police department. "He [said he] needed the police to come and that his father was the perpetrator."
Chronicle
Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response
Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
ncwlife.com
Guilty plea from alleged leader in gang-related ambush
WATERVILLE — The alleged leader of a gang-related ambush in East Wenatchee last year was sentenced Thursday to three and a half years in prison. Jorge Reyes, 26, of Wenatchee pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault in the June 5, 2021 shooting near Ninth and Baker streets, which left one man wounded. The plea agreement in Douglas County Superior Court allowed Reyes to avoid charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 9, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
kpq.com
New Fire Burning Near White River/Irving Peak Fires
The White River and Irving Peak fires are burning about 5,800 acres northwest of Plain. The footprint of the White River fire is inside the control lines and geographic features being used as containment lines. The Irving Peak Fire has shown some recent growth with firefighters working along roads and...
What’s going on with Tri-Cities Sonic restaurants closing? + New virtual golf business
Plus a new food truck is set to debut at the Columbia Gardens Vine Cutting event.
ifiberone.com
New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee
PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
