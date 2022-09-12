Read full article on original website
Rescue Crews Searching for an Unidentified man Seen in Clearwater River; Orofino man Reported Missing
OROFINO - At about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a report of man in the Clearwater River yelling for help. Deputies responded to the area along with the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police, but did not locate anyone. The man had...
Highway 95 rock scaling begins near White Bird Grade
BOISE, Idaho — Crews with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will begin rock scaling the top of White Bird Grade on Sept. 20 in an effort the stabilize the slope above U.S. Highway 95. White Bird is located between Grangeville and Riggins, about 180 miles north of Boise. According...
