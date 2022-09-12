PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - U.S. Drought Monitor maps came out yesterday and as expected the state did see significant improvement week over week. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosTwo weeks ago more than half of the state was under abnormally dry conditions. Last week the number ticked up slightly. This week? The percentage of abnormally dry conditions shrunk to 36-percent. Moderate drought conditions also shrank down from last week but the area under moderate drought was below 2-percent already and only decreased by less than a tenth of a percent.It could still be...

