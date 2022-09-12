It is the beginning of October but most of us college students are still feeling the September Struggle. By this time, many of us have had at least one mental breakdown, 3 assignments due in one day, a Netflix show finished and sleep deprivation. I believe the 'September Struggle' occurs because of one main reason: our professors decide to make everything due in one week during this month. Granted, this is not the case for all but it sure seems like this is the case every year during this month. You always see it coming, but you never end up being fully prepared. After it's gone, it'll still leave you reeling for a little while, so take time to appreciate being able to breathe.

