Whitewater, WI

nbc15.com

Tickets on sale for Downtown Janesville Wine Walk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tickets to the sixth annual Downtown Janesville Wine Walk are now available. The event scheduled for Oct. 15 draws around 600 attendees every spring and fall who shop, dine and drink wine at participating businesses and restaurants. There will be 20 wine stops on the walk...
JANESVILLE, WI
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Mercyhealth starts construction on expansion of Michael Berry Building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction recently began on the 30,000 square-foot expansion of the Michael Berry Building, a Mercyhealth clinic in Janesville. The expansion will add a third floor to the current building to accommodate a need for more space for dialysis and nephrology services. “This important expansion is an...
JANESVILLE, WI
bravamagazine.com

8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
Whitewater, WI
Wisconsin Government
Whitewater, WI
experiencewisconsinmag.com

8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination

If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
WISCONSIN STATE
wgtd.org

Large Fire Filled the Sky Near Elkhorn Monday Night

(WGTD)---Fire destroyed a storage facility and its contents near Elkhorn Monday night. A tenant who lives on the old Vanderveen Farms property on County "O" in Sugar Creek spotted the flames just before 9 p.m. The first units on the scene saw fire shooting from the doors of the 40,000 sq. ft. facility. Before long, part of the roof collapsed.
ELKHORN, WI
#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Localevent
fortatkinsononline.com

Papa Brunk’s Bakery opening soon in Fort

There’s a new doughboy in town. Tim Brunk, head baker at the Pine Cone Restaurant in Johnson Creek for the past 25 years, and his wife, Jill, plan to open Papa Brunk’s Bakery on Fort Atkinson’s south side in mid-October. The city of Fort Atkinson has awarded...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit College ranks 11th in the nation

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A stateline college is getting some kudos for helping new students. US News and World Report ranked Beloit College at #11 in “First-Year Experience.” The college matches students with faculty advisors and connects them to campus life long before their arrival at the school. Select first-year students in certain field are […]
BELOIT, WI
News Break
wisc.edu

Extreme Heat and Drought in Wisconsin

The Nelson Institute Issue Brief is a quarterly publication that summarizes and conveys up-to-date scholarship from across the UW–Madison campus on key issues of environmental concern. The latest edition focuses on extreme heat and drought. As the Earth’s climate changes, so do occurrences of extreme heat events: in the next 50 years, the state of Wisconsin is projected to see an additional 20-30 days of 90-plus degrees Fahrenheit. In this issue of the Nelson Issue Brief, learn how the effects of urban heat islands disproportionately affect marginalized groups; how technology can help avoid preventable heat-related deaths; and how an increase in droughts is affecting Wisconsin’s agriculture.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Parts of Wisconsin get more than 6 inches of rain

Heavy rain drenched southern Wisconsin over the weekend, with much of it falling Sunday and Sunday night. Some places picked up more than six inches of rain. The excessive rainfall caused some flooding, although many waterways have already crested and are receding. Until water fully returns to the usual levels, stay alert and never go into floodwater.
WISCONSIN STATE

