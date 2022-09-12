Read full article on original website
Reader view: Supporting Julieta Altamirano-Crosby for county council
I am writing this in support of Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby who is seeking the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left after the resignation of Democratic Councilwoman Stephanie Wright. I have had the pleasure of knowing...
Prioritizing a watershed for managing stormwater: Council committee gets an update
Stormwater — and steps required for the city to manage it and stay in compliance with state and federal requirements — was a major discussion point for the Edmonds City Council’s Parks and Public Works Committee virtual meeting Tuesday night. Why does managing stormwater matter? The Center...
Edmonds School Board hears reports on career and technical education, student discipline plan
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors Tuesday night heard positive news regarding the district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, which offers a range of career training opportunities for high school students. CTE Director Mark Madison presented the board with an overview of the program’s plan for the...
Community Transit to hold hiring fair at Everett headquarters Sept. 17
Community Transit will hold an in-person hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Community Transit’s Cascade Bldg., 2312 W. Casino Rd., Everett. Community Transit is hiring for a variety of positions including bus drivers, mechanics, transportation managers, executive specialists, safety analysts, service ambassadors and administrative roles. Anyone who is seeking a job may attend; prior experience is not required for bus driver positions. Community Transit offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus for bus drivers.
Snohomish County to close solid waste transfer stations and drop boxes on Sunday, Sept. 18 and 25
Due to ongoing regional railway transportation issues, Snohomish County said it will close all solid waste transfer stations and drop boxes Sunday, Sept. 18 and 25, as well as temporarily not accept green waste and wood debris. The scheduled closures will allow staff to remove excess garbage, which is reaching hazard levels.
Snohomish County allocates $1.8 million in pandemic recovery funds to support youth and families
Snohomish County said it has allocated $1.8 million of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support youth and family resource hubs. In a Tuesday news release, the county said it has supplied funds to eight brick-and-mortar resource hubs, including a mix of certified family resource centers. In 2022, these hubs have helped more than 1,700 individuals with services ranging from financial assistance, to public benefit system navigation, to employment connections.
Schools foundation receives $5K Macy’s grant to enrich learning and literature diversity
The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $5,000 grant from Macy’s Inc to provide equitable access to learning through diverse libraries and learning tools. Funds from the grant will go toward the “Reading for All” initiative aimed at ensuring students in the Edmonds School District have equal access to books and other literature in their libraries. The “Reading for All” initiative has several projects to ensure inclusivity and diversity in the schools, including dual language books for bilingual students.
Regional railway issues forcing county to prepare for more temporary solid waste facility closures
Snohomish County’s Solid Waste Division said Tuesday it is preparing again for possible temporary facility closures due to ongoing regional railway transportation issues. Excess garbage is piling up and prompting health, safety and environmental concerns for customers and staff, similar to the challenges during May 2022. “Snohomish County continues...
Sponsor spotlight: 14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and new Futsal tournament supports students, families, and teachers
Walking, running and kicking the ball across the pitch is a great way to have fun. But did you know that at the Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament, they can do so much more?. “We know that healthy students do better in school,” said Jenni McCloughan, a physical education...
Scene in Edmonds: USS Nimitz on its way
Photographer Lee Hamilton spotted the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier Tuesday morning, passing north by the ferry dock and fishing pier after leaving Bremerton. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first...
Lane reductions planned on I-5 in Seattle to replace expansion joints Sept. 16-18
People using southbound Interstate 5 south of I-90 should plan for weekend-long lane reductions beginning Friday night, Sept. 16. The work, from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, will mean:. – The southbound collector/distributor ramp to I-5, South Forest Street and the West Seattle Bridge...
Calling all ghouls: 10th annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival opens for entries Sept. 23
It’s time to line up your favorite gourds, ghouls and ghoulish decorations for the 10th annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival. Entering a full decade of seasonal delight, this fun, family friendly and festive event will be open for entrants starting Friday, Sept. 23. “Fall-themed shenanigans are always encouraged, emphasized and...
Railway workers strike could cancel Amtrak Cascades trains, Sounder service starting Friday
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said Wednesday it is keeping a close eye on the ongoing freight rail labor contract negotiations and working with partners at the Oregon Department of Transportation and Amtrak about what a potential strike could means for the state’s Amtrak Cascades service. Sound...
Edmonds Arts Studio Tour coming Sept. 17-18
The Edmonds Art Studio Tour www.edmondsartstudiotour.com is excited to announce that this year’s event is again being organized as an in-person community engagement; opening the studios of our artists to those interested in purchasing handmade works and learning more about each artist’s creative process. A Creative View into...
Edmonds police seek community’s help to identify suspect in indecent liberties case
Edmonds police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a male suspect wanted for questioning related to an indecent liberties investigation. The suspect entered the Ranch 99 Market at 22511 Highway 99 just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. He followed an 18-year-old victim into multiple aisles, passing by the victim very closely. “Ultimately, the suspect approached the victim from behind and pushed his body up against their backside while grabbing the victim in multiple areas with clear sexual motivation,” McClure said. The suspect left the store calmly on foot just over three minutes after entering, police said.
Sponsor spotlight: North Atlantic Shrimp Caesar Salad this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at its usual location near Five Corners in Edmonds this Thursday-Saturday. This week’s special is North Atlantic Shrimp Caesar Salad with fresh shrimp on crisp romaine, topped with fresh-grated parmesan and croutons, and all dressed up with Scotty’s Special Caesar Dressing. Of...
