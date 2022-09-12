Edmonds police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a male suspect wanted for questioning related to an indecent liberties investigation. The suspect entered the Ranch 99 Market at 22511 Highway 99 just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. He followed an 18-year-old victim into multiple aisles, passing by the victim very closely. “Ultimately, the suspect approached the victim from behind and pushed his body up against their backside while grabbing the victim in multiple areas with clear sexual motivation,” McClure said. The suspect left the store calmly on foot just over three minutes after entering, police said.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO