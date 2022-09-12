ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myedmondsnews.com

Reader view: Supporting Julieta Altamirano-Crosby for county council

I am writing this in support of Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby who is seeking the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left after the resignation of Democratic Councilwoman Stephanie Wright. I have had the pleasure of knowing...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Community Transit to hold hiring fair at Everett headquarters Sept. 17

Community Transit will hold an in-person hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Community Transit’s Cascade Bldg., 2312 W. Casino Rd., Everett. Community Transit is hiring for a variety of positions including bus drivers, mechanics, transportation managers, executive specialists, safety analysts, service ambassadors and administrative roles. Anyone who is seeking a job may attend; prior experience is not required for bus driver positions. Community Transit offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus for bus drivers.
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County allocates $1.8 million in pandemic recovery funds to support youth and families

Snohomish County said it has allocated $1.8 million of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support youth and family resource hubs. In a Tuesday news release, the county said it has supplied funds to eight brick-and-mortar resource hubs, including a mix of certified family resource centers. In 2022, these hubs have helped more than 1,700 individuals with services ranging from financial assistance, to public benefit system navigation, to employment connections.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Schools foundation receives $5K Macy’s grant to enrich learning and literature diversity

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $5,000 grant from Macy’s Inc to provide equitable access to learning through diverse libraries and learning tools. Funds from the grant will go toward the “Reading for All” initiative aimed at ensuring students in the Edmonds School District have equal access to books and other literature in their libraries. The “Reading for All” initiative has several projects to ensure inclusivity and diversity in the schools, including dual language books for bilingual students.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Regional railway issues forcing county to prepare for more temporary solid waste facility closures

Snohomish County’s Solid Waste Division said Tuesday it is preparing again for possible temporary facility closures due to ongoing regional railway transportation issues. Excess garbage is piling up and prompting health, safety and environmental concerns for customers and staff, similar to the challenges during May 2022. “Snohomish County continues...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: USS Nimitz on its way

Photographer Lee Hamilton spotted the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier Tuesday morning, passing north by the ferry dock and fishing pier after leaving Bremerton. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Arts Studio Tour coming Sept. 17-18

The Edmonds Art Studio Tour www.edmondsartstudiotour.com is excited to announce that this year’s event is again being organized as an in-person community engagement; opening the studios of our artists to those interested in purchasing handmade works and learning more about each artist’s creative process. A Creative View into...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds police seek community’s help to identify suspect in indecent liberties case

Edmonds police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a male suspect wanted for questioning related to an indecent liberties investigation. The suspect entered the Ranch 99 Market at 22511 Highway 99 just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. He followed an 18-year-old victim into multiple aisles, passing by the victim very closely. “Ultimately, the suspect approached the victim from behind and pushed his body up against their backside while grabbing the victim in multiple areas with clear sexual motivation,” McClure said. The suspect left the store calmly on foot just over three minutes after entering, police said.
EDMONDS, WA

