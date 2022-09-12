ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

FOX Carolina

Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Police announce new info in homicide investigation

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 8AM. A restaurant in Clemson is raising awareness for ovarian cancer after the owner's mother lost her battle to the disease back in 2015. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. On the Town: 9/15 @ 8AM. Updated: 4 hours ago.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Tour of Grand Bohemian Lodge

Meet Ava Braatz, FOX Carolina's new 'Access Carolina' reporter!. Ribbon-cutting held for Greenville's new Grand Bohemian hotel. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 8AM. Spartanburg Police announce new info in homicide investigation. Spartanburg Police offering reward in unsolved homicide investigation of Leonard Lyles III.
GREENVILLE, SC
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Accidents
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Missing, endangered woman in Anderson Co. found safe, deputies say

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a missing endangered woman has been found safe. Deputies said 39-year-old Jennifer Burrous was last seen walking along Meredith Lake Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Burrous was believed to be without her phone and medication. On...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation

GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
GREER, SC
#Pilot#Traffic Accident#Biltmore
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Yoga
FOX Carolina

Getting around downtown Greenville

Meet Ava Braatz, FOX Carolina's new 'Access Carolina' reporter!. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Morning News @ 8AM. Spartanburg Police announce new info in homicide investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Spartanburg Police offering reward in unsolved homicide investigation of Leonard Lyles III. Raising money for ovarian cancer awareness.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

'Silence is form of betrayal': Family offers reward in unsolved 2021 homicide

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is offering a reward in the unsolved homicide investigation of Leonard Lee Lyles III. Chief Alonzo Thompson, joined by members of Lyles' family, community leaders, and investigators held a press conference to announce the $5,000 for information on who shot and killed Lyles III back in August of 2021.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

One person killed in Anderson County crash, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — One person died in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County, according to Donald McCown with Anderson County Coroner's Office. The crash happened about around 12:30 p.m. on Liberty Highway at Allgood Road in Anderson, McCown said. According to McCown, Terry Giovani Luciano, 64, of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County deputies looking for teen last seen Friday

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl. Julie Shaughnessy was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 along Metal Mansion Drive in Pendleton, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office or send tips...
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Dunklin Bridge Road

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thanks to your submissions, we've been lead to find out when Dunklin Bridge Road will be fixed and not just patched over. This road is in Greenville County in the Pelzer area. It connects Mckelvey Road and Cowpens Bridge Road—running parallel to Reedy River for almost nine miles.
PELZER, SC
WRDW-TV

TikTok-famous dog helps Upstate animal shelter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Piedmont man and his famous dog use their platform for good. You may have seen their viral videos. Teddy, and his owner, Jonathan's TikTok account, aguyandagolden took social media by storm last year. "We love to bring smiles....
GREENVILLE, SC

