yourbigsky.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in these Montana towns
Oktoberfest is a yearly celebration in Germany and has made its way into the Treasure State. Several towns in Montana are celebrating Oktoberfest, which is guaranteed to be a fun-filled weekend event. The Great Northwest Oktoberfest 2022 is hosted in beautiful Whitefish, Montana, and is celebrated for not one but...
valleynewslive.com
Sendoff for ND National Guard members in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, 155 North Dakota National Guard members were honored in a sendoff ceremony. The soldiers from the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company come from 35 communities across North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Last March, the soldiers were alerted about a possible deployment overseas for...
Beautiful Big Sky Country! Is This Montana’s Best Rural Town?
If you want to escape the rat race of Montana's more populated cities, there are a lot of small rural towns across the state where you can get away from it all. Places like Bozeman, Missoula, and Billings have been growing at a rapid pace, and finding somewhere to live in these cities can be a real challenge.
Montana wildfire spreads over 1K acres; personnel can't safely fight on ground
A western Montana wildfire has spread over 1,000 acres, tearing through Helena National Forest. The No Grass Creek Fire is located in the Helena Ranger District, an area that has experienced large amounts of tree mortality. The 1,003-acre blaze is 0% contained and the Powell County Sheriff's Office said resources...
This Popular Country Star Loves To Do This While Here In Montana.
Montana is certainly a hunter's paradise, and one that draws folks from all over the country. People come here to take their shot, so to speak, at landing something that will not only fill their freezer, but make for a great story they can tell for generations to come. Among...
A Warning to Hunters in Eastern Montana, Especially Outsiders
Local law enforcement in at least one Eastern Montana county is pushing out an important warning to hunters. Here's what Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle shared on Facebook recently:. Considering within the last 24 hours, we've had multiple hunter issues including lost hunters and overdue hunters because they didn't know...
Buchanan touts Independent candidacy in Billings with Racicot
Buchanan says some of the issues he would focus on would national security, access to clean water and public lands, and doing something about inflation.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
Which city likes to booze it up the most in North Dakota?
Fairfield Sun Times
Countries Montana exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Montana exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire update for September 13
Smoke from surrounding fires in Idaho and California continues to cloud Montana skies. Several wildfires are still burning in the state, with the Trail Ridge Fire being the biggest. Here are some of the biggest fires happening in Montana. The Trail Ridge Fire was discovered on August 26, southeast of...
Montana is Full of Big Fish! Check Out These Pictures
Montana is known for a lot of things, and fishing is a big one. The state is full of rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and other places that are perfect for fishing. I spend a lot of time on Montana rivers during the summer, and personally, river fishing is my favorite. A...
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Montana
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Montana’s Attorney General Attempting to Protect Sugar Beet Harvest
The US Army Corps of Engineers is planning to cut the water flow rates from Fort Peck Dam in half, causing potential damage to the sugar beet harvest in Montana. AG Knudsen has requested they postpone that action one month, to prevent the damage. AG Knudsen sent a letter to...
Sheriff Slaughter Pitches a School Safety Plan for Montana
We hear a lot of talk about school safety at the national level, but then we never actually hear about legitimate efforts to enhance school safety- they simply use the tragedy of a school shooting to push gun control against law abiding citizens. That's why it was so great to...
The "Real" Cattle Queen of Montana
The "Real" Cattle Queen of Montana Who was the "Cattle Queen of Montana"? Her name was Libby Collins, but don't look to Hollywood for any sense of true history. ...
Popular Magazine Declares Best BBQ in Montana
I wasn't surprised by Food & Wine magazine's pick for the best BBQ in Montana but I immediately thought, there are SO MANY good BBQ places in the state that picking just one is next to impossible. Don't get me wrong, I believe Food & Wine made a very solid...
Flathead Beacon
Building the East Shore Highway
As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
Fragment of Lost Dead Sea Scroll Is Found Hanging in Montana Home
The world is indeed more miniature in this internet age making it seem like a time machine as well. It made it easier to discover a mystery right in our backyard. Almost 2,700 years later and 6,000 miles apart, a fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls has been found hanging on a wall in a Montana home.
State must restore birth certificate process affecting transgender Montanans
A Yellowstone County judge ordered Thursday that the state health department return to a simplified process for changing sex marker designations on birth certificates.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
