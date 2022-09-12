ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Montana

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in these Montana towns

Oktoberfest is a yearly celebration in Germany and has made its way into the Treasure State. Several towns in Montana are celebrating Oktoberfest, which is guaranteed to be a fun-filled weekend event. The Great Northwest Oktoberfest 2022 is hosted in beautiful Whitefish, Montana, and is celebrated for not one but...
WHITEFISH, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire update for September 13

Smoke from surrounding fires in Idaho and California continues to cloud Montana skies. Several wildfires are still burning in the state, with the Trail Ridge Fire being the biggest. Here are some of the biggest fires happening in Montana. The Trail Ridge Fire was discovered on August 26, southeast of...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

5 Montana Restaurants That Surprisingly Closed After Being On TV

Despite being one of the least populated states in the country, Montana has its fair share of great restaurants. Throughout the years, there have been several restaurants in Montana that have been featured on popular TV shows. If you live in Montana, you most likely know about the good restaurants in your area, but do you know about the restaurants that have been on TV?
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Montana Fire Season 2022: 10 Largest Wildfires Burning Right Now

The 2022 Montana fire season is in full swing, and there are several wildfires burning in Montana. There are currently 93 large wildfires burning in the western United States, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Idaho currently has the most active wildfires with 34. Montana has the second most with 23.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Building the East Shore Highway

As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
POLSON, MT

