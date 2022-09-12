Read full article on original website
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses
2022 · 0-1-0 The Steelers finished as the top scoring defense in Week 1, scoring 24 fantasy points against the high-powered Bengals offense. They recorded seven sacks, four interceptions and a fumble recovery, as well as scoring a touchdown. The loss of T.J. Watt is huge, but this defense has other playmakers on it such as Minkah Fitzpatrick. This week against a Patriots offense that struggled mightily in the preseason and in Week 1 and has a banged-up QB of its own. Fire them up this week.
NFL
Jerry Jones' message to Cowboys fans who already think season is over: I've seen 'David slay the giant'
Dallas Cowboys fans are already in the dumps after a Week 1 loss, which included a thumb injury to Dak Prescott that will force the quarterback to the sideline for at least the next several weeks. Adding to Dallas's depression was that the Cowboys didn't look good before Prescott got...
NFL
Chargers HC Brandon Staley says Justin Herbert 'OK,' will know more Friday after QB suffered apparent ribs injury
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said quarterback Justin Herbert is "OK" after the QB suffered an apparent injury to his abdomen in the late stages of the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Staley added that he would know more on Friday regarding the status of...
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Offenses to worry about, ones who should bounce back
There are always some surprises in Week 1. For starters, I did not expect to see the Dallas Cowboys limited to three points in the season opener. Dallas had the NFL's No. 1 offense last year but struggled mightily on Sunday night, resulting in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The offensive performance was concerning even before Prescott fractured his thumb. The fact that he'll be sidelined for at least the next month is downright frightening for this team. The Cowboys have several replacement options at QB, including current backup Cooper Rush, but I'm not sure how Dallas stays competitive without its star quarterback. Maybe by leaning on Ezekiel Elliott? Maybe.
NFL
Chiefs rule out kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) for 'TNF' vs. Chargers; Matt Ammendola to fill in
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker for Thursday night's showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs ruled out Butker, who injured his ankle in the season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals, on Wednesday's injury report. K.C. signed former Jets kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice...
NFL
Top 10 rookie debuts of the 2022 NFL season: Drake London, Dominique Robinson stand out
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking, meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 rookie debuts coming out of Week 1. Before...
NFL
RB Index, Week 2: Saquon Barkley is BACK! Plus, my top 15 running backs after Week 1
It was a chaotic Week 1, no doubt, but it felt real good to watch real football. And while it wasn't the best week for running backs -- with injuries and costly fumbles here and there -- it was great to see a select few individuals turn back the clock. For instance, we saw a finally healthy Saquon Barkley run the Giants to a comeback win over the favored Titans.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 2 sleepers
Week 1. The week we're reminded that we don't really know much. Plowing through the preseason, we're relying on our projections based heavily on what happened the year before. We know it's a faulty ideal. Most teams don't remain the same year to year. But it's the best system we have. However, it also leads to a lot of freakouts and overreactions. Once we stop hyperventilating over things we didn't expect, we can start to sift through the data and make calm, level-headed decisions about who to start and who has sleeper potential heading into Week 2.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video
WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Thursday night could get the ball in motion on two huge 2022 season races -- the AFC West battle and the MVP award. That’s because the division-rival Chargers and Chiefs are set to clash at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off Week 2, and that means we’re once again being treated to quarterback royalty.
NFL
Colts waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following poor Week 1 performance
The Indianapolis Colts are moving on from Rodrigo Blankenship one game into the 2022 season. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Colts are waiving the 25-year-old kicker who joined the club in 2020, per a source informed of the decision. The team has since announced the news.
NFL
Dolphins safety Jevon Holland eyes 2022 breakout: 'I do want offenses to fear me'
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins second-year player Jevon Holland -- affectionately known as "Snowman" by teammates due to his jersey number (8) -- aligned as the single-high safety on a first-quarter play that would quickly change the momentum of the team's season opener against the Patriots. Holland and his...
NFL
NFL to Host Third Annual Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament
The NFL announced registration is now open for the third annual EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament designed to reach students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who have a passion for gaming and football. This year’s tournament is intended to maintain the tradition of providing students at HBCUs a chance to compete, while learning the intricacies of the business of sports through practical learning and job shadowing experiences at the NFL during Super Bowl LVII week in Glendale, AZ.
NFL
Steelers RB Najee Harris (foot): 'I will be playing this weekend' vs. Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sat out overtime of Sunday's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals due to a foot injury, but he doesn't expect to miss any time heading into Week 2. Harris told Adam Schein on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio on Tuesday that he plans to be...
NFL
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) to play Thursday night vs. Chiefs
Cornerback J.C. Jackson's much-anticipated Los Angeles Chargers debut will take place in prime time. Jackson will be active for Thursday night's AFC West showdown between the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Coming...
NFL
Broncos safety Justin Simmons (thigh) heading to injured reserve
Denver's close Monday night loss to Seattle came at a cost. How significant it is remains to be seen. Safety Justin Simmons is headed to injured reserve due to a thigh injury suffered in the second half of the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Wednesday.
NFL
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams expected to have season-ending surgery on torn quad tendon
Jamal Adams' third season with the Seahawks is finished after one game. The safety is expected to have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Adams suffered the injury in Seattle's 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday and will be placed on injured reserve, per Rapoport.
NFL
Mahomes, Chiefs show they still know how to win with comeback against Chargers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You can talk about rosters and talent and offseason moves all you want when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers. What they learned on Thursday night is that none of that stuff means as much in the NFL as knowing how to win. The Chargers clearly have a ways to still go in grasping that reality. The Chiefs, on the other hand, proved yet again that they have that skill down to an art form.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings, Dolphins climb; Packers, Raiders slip
Football has returned and nobody knows anything. That's one way to put it after a Week 1 in which so much of the conventional wisdom that dominated conversation during the summer was scattered to the wind. The defending champs were humbled in their own home, while our No. 32 team entering the season knocked off one of January's NFC Championship Game participants.
NFL
Baker Mayfield: Panthers' fourth-quarter rally vs. Browns a sign of team's 'potential'
Baker Mayfield's debut with the Panthers carried an air of additional importance -- and the first half of it was putrid. Fortunately for Carolina and its new quarterback, it's only one game. As Mayfield said after the Panthers' Week 1 loss to his former team, "Everybody made this out to be the Super Bowl, but despite what everybody is going to make this, there are 16 more games."
NFL
Move the Sticks: Trey Lance breakdown, focus on Bills, TNF preview
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys recap the Monday Night Football game between the Seahawks and Broncos. Next, the pair discusses if the 49ers should panic with quarterback Trey Lance or not. After that, the duo focuses on a team that's playing unique, the Bills. Following that, the guys preview a few Week 2 matchups: the "Thursday Night Football" matchup of the Chargers versus Chiefs and also the Buccaneers versus Saints. To wrap up the show, the pair gives credit to Marshall for upsetting Notre Dame on Saturday.
