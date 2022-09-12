Read full article on original website
Indian PM Modi tells Russia's Putin now 'is not an era of war'
NEW DELHI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present.
California's Mosquito Fire prompts more evacuations as it races toward mountain communities, burning homes and cars in its path
The Mosquito Fire burning in Northern California flared up Tuesday afternoon, charging toward a mountain community and torching more homes as it burned dangerously close to a high school.
California Wildfires Threaten Nearly All of State's Cannabis Crops
A new Cal Berkeley study found that more than 94 percent of legal cannabis crops were grown in hot spots.
Queue to see queen's lying-in-state paused as capacity reached
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - As tens of thousands of people poured into London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday, the miles-long queue of mourners waiting to see her lying in state was temporarily closed on Friday after it swelled to capacity.
Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery amid energy crisis
BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Germany took control of a major Russian-owned oil refinery on Friday, risking retaliation from Moscow as Berlin strives to shore up energy supplies and meet its European Union commitment to eliminate Russian oil imports by the end of the year.
Op-Ed: California's giant new batteries kept the lights on during the heat wave
This technology has just proved its value in a crisis, and the more capacity we add, the more it will save us from high bills and blackouts.
Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of 2022, grows to 100 square miles; thousands evacuated
California crews working the 100-square-mile Mosquito Fire continued Thursday to battle the state’s largest wildfire of 2022.
