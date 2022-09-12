Read full article on original website
Red Wave Report Podcast: Fresno State vs USC preview
The Fresno State Bulldogs suffered a heartbreaking 35-32 loss to the Oregon State Beavers and now they have an even greater stage in Week 2. The Bulldogs will travel Saturday to face No. 7 USC in a network-televised game on FOX. BarkBoard.com's Red Wave Report Podcast reviews last week's performance, previews this week's game, updates recruiting and talks Mountain West football.
Oregon men's basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
The Oregon men's basketball schedule in its full form was released Thursday afternoon. The Ducks' 2022-23 schedule will include eight non-conference games at Matthew Knight Arena, three more non-conference games played in Portland, and the Ducks won't play outside the state of Oregon for 14 of their first 15 games of the season.
How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
FS Mega Practice Report: USC Week, Matchups Preview
Get the in-depth scoop from Fresno State football practice including the Bulldogs players and coaches reviews of the Oregon State loss, updates from USC week practices and how the 'Dogs match up with the Trojans in all phases of the game.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks recent Oregon visit, timeframe for decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to Oregon over the weekend while he and his Brave teammates were in town to play Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic. The Braves always play a national schedule, partly for the players to experience getting out on the road...
Dam Podcast: Previewing Oregon State vs Montana State
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Thursday, September 15th at 5:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
USC head coach Lincoln Riley gives early take on Tedford, Bulldogs
USC prevented a late Stanford charge, and survived a rather humid night in Palo Alto, to enter its battle next week at 2-0. Fresno State lost in heartbreaking fashion on the final play. Regardless, new USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows he’s in for potential climatic showdown when the Bulldogs...
Portland State lands former Oregon State forward Isaiah Johnson
Former Oregon State Beavers forward Isaiah Johnson has transferred to Portland State. The 6-foot-6 third-year Johnson put his name into the transfer portal last Friday after OSU secured a verbal commitment from Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe. Johnson, who lands on Portland State’s roster as a grant-in-aid signee, is eligible to...
Bucky Irving working hard to ensure dropped passes don't become season-long trend
Part of what brought Bucky Irving to Oregon was the opportunity to show off his pass catching skillset. Kenny Dillingham's offense turns backs into pass catchers much more often than his old offense at Minnesota did, and that role is something he looked forward to embracing at his new school.
Bowl Projections: Oregon a popular choice for two specific bowl games
The No. 24 ranked Oregon Ducks go into a showdown of Top 25 programs this weekend in Autzen when they play host to visiting No. 12 BYU. The game will have the nation's eyes on it as the Ducks will get a second-chance at a Top 25 opponent and hope to prove they are one of the nation's top teams, while the Cougars, they'll be looking for another Top 25 win and yet another chance at propelling their own program into the New Year's Six and College Football Playoff discussion.
milb.com
Grizzlies thrash Giants 12-3 in Game 1 of Divisional Series
San Jose, CA (Tuesday, September 13) – In Game 1 of the California League Northern Divisional Series, the Fresno Grizzlies (1-0) routed the San Jose Giants (0-1) 12-3 Tuesday night from Excite Ballpark. Fresno improved to 18-3 on Tuesdays and 20-4 in the first game of a series this season. The Grizzlies moved to 18-13 overall against the Giants in 2022.
Oregon’s second largest wildfire burns 90K acres in Lane County
Despite some early morning rain showers Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire, like many of the wildfires burning across Oregon, did not let up.
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
eugeneweekly.com
Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update
The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (September 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 at milepost 121. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated...
kezi.com
More areas around Cedar Creek Fire closed
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Fire officials have announced the closure order for areas in and around the Cedar Creek Fire has been expanded due to its relatively rapid growth, and that further closures are expected. As of September 7, the closure around the Cedar Creek Fire now stretches from the Aubrey...
Man hit and killed by train in central Fresno, police say
A man has died after being hit by a train in central Fresno Monday afternoon.
kezi.com
Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from...
3 shot overnight in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno. Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man […]
