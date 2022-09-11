WATCH: Bucs S Antoine Winfield Jr. picks off Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has their first takeaway of the 2022 season, courtesy of their Pro Bowl safety.
Antoine Winfield Jr. snatched a Dak Prescott pass out of the air during the second quarter of Sunday night’s regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, flipping the field and setting up a third Ryan Succop field goal to stretch the Bucs’ lead to 9-3.
Tampa Bay wanted to make more splash plays on defense this season, and they’re off to a strong start.p>
