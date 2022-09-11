WATCH: Bucs WR Julio Jones makes ridiculous diving catch from Tom Brady

The rich got richer earlier this year, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added yet another Pro Bowl wide receiver to their roster.

Julio Jones has gotten the all-star nod seven times in his legendary career, and his Week 1 performances proves he’s gunning for No. 8 this season.

Jones showed off his elite speed and big-play ability, even at 33 years old, with a diving 48-yard reception from Tom Brady in the second quarter of Sunday night’s regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Leading the Bucs with 69 yards on three receptions so far, Jones also has 17 yards on a pair of rushing attempts.>