Tampa, FL

WATCH: Bucs WR Julio Jones makes ridiculous diving catch from Tom Brady

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The rich got richer earlier this year, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added yet another Pro Bowl wide receiver to their roster.

Julio Jones has gotten the all-star nod seven times in his legendary career, and his Week 1 performances proves he’s gunning for No. 8 this season.

Jones showed off his elite speed and big-play ability, even at 33 years old, with a diving 48-yard reception from Tom Brady in the second quarter of Sunday night’s regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Leading the Bucs with 69 yards on three receptions so far, Jones also has 17 yards on a pair of rushing attempts.>

