Bucs LT Donovan Smith (elbow) won't return vs. Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to finish Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys without their starting left tackle.

Donovan Smith left the game in the first half with an elbow injury, and has been ruled out for the rest of the night.

The Bucs are already without Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen due to injury, and are starting a rookie second-round pick in Luke Goedeke at left guard. Protecting Tom Brady is a must for Tampa Bay’s offensive success, and that job just got a lot harder.