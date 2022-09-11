ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) won't return vs. Cowboys

By Luke Easterling
The comeback for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin appears to be short-lived, at least for now.

The Pro Bowl pass-catcher left Sunday night’s regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury, and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

This was Godwin’s first game since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 15 last season. He was considered a game-time decision leading up to the game, and finishes the night with three catches for 35 yards.

Hopefully, the Bucs are just being cautious with Godwin after his lengthy rehab from a serious injury, and this isn’t another one.

