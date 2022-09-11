Bucs OT Donovan Smith (elbow) questionable to return vs. Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have lost yet another starting offensive lineman to injury.

Starting left tackle Donovan Smith left Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with an elbow injury, and is questionable to return.

Smith suffered the injury after giving up a sack of Tom Brady to Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons, when another Dallas defender hit his arm at a strange angle.

Josh Wells will replace Smith for now, as he heads to the locker room.

Tampa Bay is already without Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen due to a knee injury, and is starting a rookie second-round draft pick at left guard in Luke Goedeke.