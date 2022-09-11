ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs OT Donovan Smith (elbow) questionable to return vs. Cowboys

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwTWk_0hrVEHX700

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have lost yet another starting offensive lineman to injury.

Starting left tackle Donovan Smith left Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with an elbow injury, and is questionable to return.

Smith suffered the injury after giving up a sack of Tom Brady to Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons, when another Dallas defender hit his arm at a strange angle.

Josh Wells will replace Smith for now, as he heads to the locker room.

Tampa Bay is already without Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen due to a knee injury, and is starting a rookie second-round draft pick at left guard in Luke Goedeke.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after x-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. former Oregon legend Justin Herbert was delivered a strike in the midsection, leaving him on the ground in some pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers assessed him. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After getting x-rays following the game, it has been revealed that Chargers’ head coach believes Herbert will be okay going forward. They did not reveal the results of the x-rays, but Brandon Staley stated that he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Donovan Smith
Person
Josh Wells
Person
Micah Parsons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeSean McCoy unleashes verbal tirade on Bill Belichick, shoots down GOAT talk

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy didn’t pull any punches when given an opportunity to lay into coach Bill Belichick and the struggling New England Patriots. Many in the football community believe quarterback Tom Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. Brady left the team in 2020 to join one of the league’s losingest franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl in his first year there.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Williams’ dominant night sends Twitter into a frenzy

Although his team fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams was a star on the field. The Los Angeles Chargers pass-catcher finished the game with eight receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. Arguably Williams’ best highlight of the night was his touchdown reception — a 15-yard one-handed catch with a defender draped all over him. Williams played at Clemson from 2013 to 2016 and was the Tigers’ leading receiver during the team’s national championship run in 2016. He is also fourth in all-time receiving yards in Clemson’s history. With his strong performance as a Tiger, Williams was drafted at No. 7 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Coming off a 1,146-yard season in 2021, the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder now has 10 receptions and just under 130 yards through the first two games of this year. Here’s how Twitter reacted to his strong night. https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1570591855250907136?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1570591878269247488?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/TimBourret/status/1570592506513068033?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1570591181591179264?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/BostonConnr/status/1570591300843622400?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/chrishayre/status/1570574564035563521?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1570591390752735234?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/KDTrey5/status/1570591555165237249?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/AnnieAgar/status/1570592071538601984?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/minakimes/status/1570591567572004864?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/JeffAllen71/status/1570591164612616197?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiw11
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins vs. Ravens 2022: Updated odds before Week 2

The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for their Week 2 battle with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium, where the winner will move to 2-0. According to Tipico Sportbook, the line has remained unchanged throughout the week, as the Dolphins are still 3.5-point underdogs. The money line, however, has shifted slightly. Miami’s victory was originally set at +155 and has moved to +160. The over/under has stayed at 44.5 points.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy