Tampa, FL

WATCH: Leonard Fournette destroys Micah Parsons with devastating block

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons has already earned plenty of respect among his NFL peers after his dominant rookie season, but that didn’t top Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette from knocking him clean off his feet Sunday night.

After Parsons bagged a pair of first-half sacks of Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, Fournette was enlisted to make sure the second-year stud defender didn’t get that close to the GOAT anymore.

Fournette delivered a devastating blow as Parsons was preparing to engage with Bucs left tackle Josh Wells, sending him airborne.

The Bucs have a 12-3 halftime lead over the Cowboys, and Fournette has a one-round lead over Parsons in their heavyweight bout in the trenches.>

