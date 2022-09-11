ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers lose to Vikings in Week 1: Player of the game, play of the game

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
The Green Bay Packers fell behind 20-0 and were unable to mount a comeback in the second half of Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here is Packers Wire’s player of the game and play of the game from Week 1:

Player of the Game: RB A.J. Dillon

Dillon led the team in touches (15), total yards (95), catches (5), targets (6) and receiving yards (46), and he scored the team’s only touchdown. His energy and toughness as an inside runner helped get the offense going for a stretch in the second half, and he consistently looked comfortable and confident catching the football. Although Dillon is technically the No. 2 running back on the depth chart, he’s going to be used like a No. 1. He’s a versatile weapon who will be an engine of the offense all season. His one blemish was getting stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, but the blocking wasn’t any good.

Play of the Game: Aaron Jones 29-yard run

A classic Aaron Jones run. Patience initially, a burst into the second level, balance through contact and a little creativity to find open space. This was one of just eight touches for Jones, who averaged almost 10 yards per touch and created two plays over 20 yards, including this one and another as a receiver. The play sparked the offense’s one and only scoring drive. The Packers must find ways of getting the ball to No. 33 more in Week 2 and beyond. Eight just isn’t enough for a dynamic playmaker like Jones, especially in an evolving offense that needs explosive plays.

