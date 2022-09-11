ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WATCH: Mike Evans beats Trevon Diggs for amazing 1-handed TD catch

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pe8nK_0hrVE6uN00

NFL fans love watching the best players in the league go 1-on-1, and Sunday night’s matchup between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had must-see TV written all over it.

Evans appears to be taking this round, capping off an impressive performance with an incredible one-handed touchdown catch from Tom Brady, beating Diggs in man coverage for the score.

That’s 77 career touchdown receptions for Evans, the most touchdowns by any player in Bucs history, and the most receiving scores of any NFL player since Evans entered the league in 2014.p>

