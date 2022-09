Brian Gewirtz is a former WWE writer who spent much time working with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on scripts that he would use when cutting a promo on TV. While Rock is not nearly as active in the professional wrestling world as he once was, his daughter, Simone Johnson, is currently training at WWE'S Performance Center in hopes of one day becoming a star in the company. While the 21-year-old has yet to make her TV debut, she has cut a promo at an "NXT" live event where she announced herself as Ava Raine and gave herself the nickname of "The Final Girl."

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO