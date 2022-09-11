ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Julio Jones makes his 1st catch as a member of the Bucs

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a handful of new faces this year, none more recognizable than seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones wasted little time making an impact in Sunday night’s regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, making his first catch as a member of the Bucs in the first quarter, helping to set up a field goal.

A future Hall of Famer, Jones signed a one-year deal at the start of training camp, hoping to team up with Tom Brady and chase the championship ring that has eluded him throughout his legendary career.<

